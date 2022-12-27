Broken pipe floods Dayton medical building

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People were forced to evacuate a medical building on Tuesday after a pipe burst, flooding the building with water.

The Miami Valley Fire District was called to the South Dayton Professional Centre on Miamisburg-Centerville Road after water flooded a Kettering Health OB/GYN facility Tuesday morning.

Crews on the scene said a pipe had burst on the second floor, flooding the building with high water. The flood also damaged medical equipment that was being held there.

Everyone was forced to evacuate, and the building has been closed while crews clean up the damage left behind.

Kettering Health Network released the following statement.

Earlier today, Kettering Health Advanced OB/GYN Care of Southwest Ohio at 2591 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Ste. 201 was closed due to water damage. Patients will be able to receive care from their Kettering Health providers at the Kettering Health Huber Heights and Englewood Health Center locations. Patients will receive a call to set up an appointment at one of these locations. We apologize for the inconvenience. Kettering Health Network

At this time, it is uncertain what may have caused the pipe to burst.

