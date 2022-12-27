Read full article on original website
WellAlrightyThen!
3d ago
Just what people need but lets continue not to do anything about the borders the current administration 🖕up! I wonder if they’ll be happy when citizens begin taking it out on the Latino population?
Reply(5)
17
Easton Md
2d ago
Nothing that can’t be undone in 3 weeks we hope.
Reply
15
Related
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Biden admin policy move will pulverize Americans' pocketbooks for good, national security expert warns
"Overrun" author and national security expert Todd Bensman warns that Title 42's end will "permanently" impact Americans' wallets and the education, health care and crime sectors.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for claiming Biden has worked to secure the border: 'Most egregious lie I've heard'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is facing criticism for her defense of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis during Thursday's press briefing.
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Will New Payments Be Made In January 2023? Here's What We Know
Many Americans struggle to meet their daily needs and manage their budgets, even though inflation has begun to moderate. Although federal stimulus cheques have not been sent since 2021, individuals anticipating a new wave should temper their expectations after January 3.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
Biden's welfare 'handouts' keep Americans 'trapped' on the 'government dole forever,' researcher warns
Heritage Foundation Research Fellow E.J. Antoni expands on his recent op-ed breaking down how it pays off not to work under President Biden's welfare programs.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
