Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Nashville passengers not confident amid Southwest's promise for changes Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Southwest Airlines promises to return to normal by Friday. Whether it be driving to Nashville from another state in order to make it home for the holidays, or losing their personal belongings for days at a time, passengers Thursday say they're fed up. Jasmine Jones...
fox17.com
Nashville family business Arnold's Country Kitchen closing its doors after 40 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville family business is closing its doors next week after 40 years of operating. The "Meat & 3" staple, Arnold's Country Kitchen, provided a statement on Friday announcing its closure after a different news outlet released the information. There is no way for us...
fox17.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol searching for two men in Nashville, Ripley 'criminal matter'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is searching for two men connected to a "criminal matter." THP reports the men are wanted for questioning in a criminal matter that took place in Ripley, Tennessee and Nashville. If you recognize the men call THP at 731-421-5035 or *847 from your cell...
fox17.com
'It's a blessing': Brookmeade Park campers relocated to permanent housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Making the bed each morning can be a chore for some, but for Angela Leach, it’s a blessing. “It’s so warm and it feels so comfortable,” Angela said. Angela has been in and out of homelessness since age 11, and she’s spent...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville complex apartment ceiling collapses, floods the next day
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A water leak took down a ceiling at a Goodlettsville apartment complex, and those living in the apartment complex said they're also dealing with flooding. Some residents said they haven't been able to sleep at home since Christmas Eve, adding that this is all because...
fox17.com
Recycling and trash pickup to be caught up by Saturday afternoon, says Metro Water
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the aftermath of the winter storm that hit Nashville Christmas weekend, Nashville Metro Water Services says any overdue trash and recycling will be picked up Saturday afternoon at the latest. Metro Water Services said crews responded to 449 service calls and 23 emergency water...
fox17.com
Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
fox17.com
BNA officer threatens to arrest passengers with canceled flights near ticket gate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A video posted to TikTok and now Twitter has been seen by millions of people. FOX 17 News questioned Nashville Airport (BNA) if what is shown in the video is airport police. The airport refused to answer. “You two and her need to leave or...
fox17.com
1 dead in Santa Fe, Tennessee house fire
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person died Wednesday night in a house fire in Maury County. The Maury County Fire Department says crews were called to the scene on Fly Road around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found heavy smoke "pouring" from the residence with the victim trapped inside.
fox17.com
40 pounds of weed found in a "suspicious" rental car in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — 40 pounds of weed and thousands of dollars were found in a running rental car with no one in it in Maury County on Christmas Eve, say police. Upon finding the drugs and money, the Maury County Drug Unit seized it all. The most...
fox17.com
Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
Comments / 0