ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

1 dead in Santa Fe, Tennessee house fire

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person died Wednesday night in a house fire in Maury County. The Maury County Fire Department says crews were called to the scene on Fly Road around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found heavy smoke "pouring" from the residence with the victim trapped inside.
SANTA FE, TN
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy