WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion
It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022
The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch. * The OC...
