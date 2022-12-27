Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
WGNtv.com
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
Car stolen, man pistol-whipped in Streeterville
CHICAGO — A sedan was stolen before a victim was pistol-whipped Wednesday night in Streeterville. Just before 10 p.m., police said four men were walking toward their vehicle in the 300 block of East Ohio when five males approached armed with handguns. The suspects took one of the victim’s...
One of the warmest December 29ths on record; Temperature falls but remains above normal Friday; Chicago precipitation and snowfall lagging behind normal
The first four months of 2022 ended with a precipitation surplus of 2.27”. Since April, only July and December have had monthly precipitation totals that were above normal. Since January 1, 2021, Chicago precipitation totals have been more than a foot below normal. 2022 precipitation deficit through 6 p.m. on...
Man shot on South Side; officer suffers minor injury in ‘scuffle’
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon on the South Side and a responding officer was injured in a “scuffle.”. Just before 1:40 p.m., police responded to the 8700 block of South State on the report of shots fired. Police said a 25-year-old was near a...
Hammond hospital ordered to keep ER running another 9 months
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana hospital must keep its emergency room open past the end of the year after a judge sided with the City of Hammond. The hospital was days away from closing its doors, an announcement made in early November when a judge ordered the hospital to keep its emergency services operational for another nine months.
31-year-old Aurora man dies after striking tree
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree. Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident. When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting...
