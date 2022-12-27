A man from Maquoketa has been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store. 22 year old Manu Mac Duir was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. The case relates to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3rd. A report says that Mac Duir admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped off Kasey Jones of Bernard near the store. Authorities say that Jones broke into the store and stole five handguns. Jones, who was 17 at the time of the theft, initially was charged as an adult for his role in the incident, but the case later was waived to juvenile court. 29 year old Nicolas Williams of Lost Nation also pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in relation to the incident. Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO