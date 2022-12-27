Read full article on original website
Suspect in Idaho Killings Is ‘Eager to be Exonerated,’ Lawyer Says
The lawyer for Bryan Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested Friday for the horrific killings of four University of Idaho students, says his client will waive his extradition hearing, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to appear in court. “Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN. His client is “shocked, a little bit,” LaBar added. Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania. He is currently being held on 24-hour watch without bail. Kohberger had just completed his first semester as a criminal justice and criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University.Read it at CNN
Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit
Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
Crime Scene Cleanup Was 'Clue' Idaho Murders Had Been Solved: Ex-FBI Agent
"That is something that you do toward the end when you truly believe you have all the evidence you need," the agent said.
Illinois Supreme Court puts SAFE-T Act on hold
The Illinois Supreme Court has put the SAFE-T Act on hold, just hours before it was set to take effect.
