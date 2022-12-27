The lawyer for Bryan Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested Friday for the horrific killings of four University of Idaho students, says his client will waive his extradition hearing, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to appear in court. “Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN. His client is “shocked, a little bit,” LaBar added. Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania. He is currently being held on 24-hour watch without bail. Kohberger had just completed his first semester as a criminal justice and criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University.Read it at CNN

MOSCOW, ID ・ 56 MINUTES AGO