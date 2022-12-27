Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Won't Commit To Team Canada For Three Years
Andrew Wiggins is one of the best players on the Golden State Warriors, being well-known for his two-way contributions to the team. This season, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG while also shooting 45% from beyond the arc. On top of playing in the NBA, players often suit ...
Should returning Duncan Robinson shot lead to return in 3PA for Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat are coming off a tough defeat in Ball Arena on Friday night. Able to hold their own and even impose themselves, at times, on the tough Denver Nuggets in the Nuggets’ home building, a place where they are nearly flawless on the year, the Miami Heat wouldn’t be able to close the deal as they would falter late in the game with their defense.
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Cubs could lose out on momentum-building move after Dansby Swanson high
When the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a $177 million contract, it looked like the start of what’s to come. Instead, they could lose out on another top target. Chicago is among the favorites to land first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini, but recent reports suggest that he could be more inclined to sign with the Washington Nationals. Mancini is beloved in the DMV, so it would make sense for Washington to maintain some level of interest in him as a buy-low candidate to flip at the trade deadline.
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans
The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0