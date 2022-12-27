ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman in chest and her son 15 times: Escambia Co. Sheriff

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJ4C2_0jvi1g2j00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old woman in the chest and her 18-year-old son 15 times, Monday, on Massachusetts Ave., in Escambia County.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said deputies responded to a stabbing incident around 4 p.m., at the 300 block of Fairfield Drive, where they found the 47-year-old victim.

The victim told deputies earlier in the day she was with her 18-year-old son, and the suspect, Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, at a cemetery off Massachusetts Ave. Sometime later, the victim said it was time to go and all three got into the car. While in the car, Simmons said it was at this time, Reuben allegedly put the knife to the 18-year-old’s neck.

How to help family of fallen Okaloosa Co. Deputy Ray Hamilton

“The two victims get in the front seat of the vehicle and Tamondo gets in the back,” Simmons said. “He then pulls out a knife, holds it to the throat of the 18-year-old, and says, ‘We are not going to leave.’ Then he stabs both victims. He stabbed the 47-year-old female in the center of the chest.”

According to Simmons, Reuben then pulls them out of the car, makes the victims get in the back seat, gets in the driver’s seat and drives around. Simmons said Reuben drove until he got to a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive.

“Keep in mind, during this time, both victims have knife wounds to their bodies,” Simmons said. “He took their phones and made the comment that they are going to die today.”

Seizing an opportunity, Simmons said the victim then grabbed a bottle of pepper spray out of her purse, grabbed Reuben’s head and sprayed him, while telling her son to “run for his life.”

Simmons said the 18-year-old fled, but was chased by Reuben, who caught him and stabbed him multiple times, approximately 15 times.

“He had stab wounds to his arms, to his neck, to his chest and to his legs,” Simmons said. “Our female victim took the opportunity to get into her car and drive across the street to get help, while still suffering from a stab wound in the center of her chest.”

Both victims are currently being treated at a local hospital for “very serious injuries,” according to Simmons.

1 killed after being hit by train near Scenic Highway: Pensacola Police

Ruben is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping. Simmons said they ran a criminal history check and Ruben had 11 previous felony charges and six felony convictions.

“Our message to you, Mr. Ruben, is this, turn yourself in,” Simmons said. “We will not stop looking for you. You are a danger to our community, and we will not stop until you are behind bars. Ruben is no stranger to a life of crime. Our thoughts and prayers are with both victims. Momma and son fought like hell and continue to fight for their lives.”

Simmons said Ruben is considered armed and dangerous.

“This is the kind of individual who is roaming our streets,” Simmons said. “He is not alone though. Our deputies and area law enforcement officers are on his trail. We will find him, and he better not have that knife with him when we do.”

The motive for the stabbing is still unclear, according to Simmons.

“My understanding is that his mother was at the cemetery, and they were there visiting for the holiday,” Simmons said. “The motive is still unclear. Is it possible that he didn’t want to leave at that time, or was there more to it, I don’t know? At this time, motive doesn’t matter when you have a knife, and you stab someone in the center of the chest, and you stab another person 15 times. There are stab wounds all over this young man, and I hope he pulls through. He doesn’t deserve this.”

ECSO said Reuben was last seen fleeing the area of Massachusetts Avenue, wearing all black. If you have any information, call ECSO at 850-436-9620, or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Michael Massey
4d ago

11 prior felonies? Why was he roaming free? it seems like his predatory tendencies are all too well established.

Reply
3
Related
WKRG News 5

One of three suspects in Walmart shooting arrested by Mobile Police

UPDATE: Late Friday night Mobile Police announced one of the suspects, Karmelo Derks, was arrested. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning. The jail log indicates he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Murder charge for suspect in Chickasaw deadly shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sought by U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for an October murder in Chickasaw was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning on several charges, including murder. In addition to murder, Joseph Michael Timmons, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery. Timmons […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

15-time convicted felon found with 66.1 grams of fentanyl after traffic stop in Santa Rosa Co.: Sheriff

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-time convicted Navarre felon was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Dec. 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Brooks Dolan, 42, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting

Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy