ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.
PWMania

Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel

A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot

The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
HERSHEY, PA
PWMania

Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career

“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey

Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
PWMania

Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)

Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon

After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/28/22)

Dynamite for 2022 is in the books and it was solid show and ended the year rather well. We got a big title match for TNT title, continuing the MJF vs Bryan Danielson angle, and of course the sixth match in the best of seven series for the Trios titles.
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch. * The OC...
HERSHEY, PA
PWMania

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions

Your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions are Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer. At tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, as well as the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
PWMania

Title Match Revealed for AEW Battle of The Belts V

At AEW’s Battle of the Belts V special, the AEW All-Atlantic Title will be defended. Orange Cassidy retained the All-Atlantic Title over Trent Beretta on Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage. The match was set after Kip Sabian stated on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he should be Cassidy’s next challenger, but Cassidy instead chose his Best Friends stablemate. Following the match, Sabian left the announce table to easily defeat enhancement talent Atiba, utilizing Cassidy’s Orange Punch finisher with Cassidy’s elbow pad that Penelope Ford had obtained in the previous match.
PWMania

Athena Comments On Wanting To Compete In An Intergender Match In AEW

“The Fallen Goddess” wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/30/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 30 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Full spoilers are below:. * AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy