Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

City leaders ask those with water to conserve as outages continue; schools make changes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
HIGHLANDS, NC
GreenMatters

Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More

Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

City of Asheville provides update on water outages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Major Water Outages in Asheville

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

ASHEVILLE, NC

