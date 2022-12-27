Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
City leaders ask those with water to conserve as outages continue; schools make changes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WLOS.com
Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
WLOS.com
'We have faith, and we have beer,' AVL brewpub loses $3,000 daily to water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every day they are forced to stay closed, Asheville’s bar and restaurant industry takes a major financial hit. Barry Bialik, owner of Thirsty Monk in Biltmore Park Town Square, said the business has been closed since Tuesday. And each day it is not in operation, it's losing about $3,000, Bialik said.
WLOS.com
As water begins flowing to some Asheville customers, others may have 48 hours to wait
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's southern water treatment facility went back online about noon Wednesday, but city water director David Melton said restoring service to the thousands who have been without for several days will be a gradual process. Lines have to be flushed, water quality tested and the lines refilled.
WLOS.com
Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
WLOS.com
Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
WLOS.com
Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
WLOS.com
Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
WLOS.com
Where's the water? One restaurant owner calls for more accountability from city officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As widespread water woes continue across the city of Asheville, one restaurant owner is demanding city leaders be held accountable. Since Monday, Cantina Louie has been without water. A sign on the door says, "Closed due to Asheville Waterline Shut Down." “I do [think city...
WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
WLOS.com
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
WLOS.com
Owner of Cruso campground demolished by 2021 floods has high hopes for new year
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — In August 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated parts of Haywood County. A campground in Cruso was hit especially hard and with fatal consequences. Campground owner Sherrie McArthur is still recovering, but she has hopes for a better 2023. For McArthur, the impacts...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
Fire damages building at apple orchard in Western NC
Fire ripped through a building at an apple orchard in Western North Carolina, earlier this week. The Edneyville Fire Department responded to the Twisted Apple in Henderson County, just before 630 Monday night.
WLOS.com
Restor Metabolix of Asheville, LLC
Restor Metabolix provides a novel treatment for patient's suffering from Pre-, Type I and Type II diabetes. We use regular insulin in a way that attempts to mimic normal pancreas function. In short, we use insulin as a hormone instead of as a drug. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://rmxasheville.com/
Damage from cold weather: As a renter, who’s responsible for repairs?
Many of the Upstate residents that are dealing with bursting water pipes and no water are experiencing this for the first time and are unsure of what to do.
Comments / 0