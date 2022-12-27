ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
REEDLEY, CA
thesungazette.com

Fire damages Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA – In the early hours of the morning, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building and was able to locate the fire burning in the wall and attic of one apartment. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:31 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department was...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect who stabbed 2 people in Terra Bella, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the suspect in a double stabbing in Terra Bella, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on Tuesday. Detectives identified Elias Mosqueda, 28, as the suspect in the incident. Officials say around two hours after the stabbing, Mosqueda was tracked down in Bakersfield by police […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
VISALIA, CA

