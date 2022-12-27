ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant. Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”

