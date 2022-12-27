Read full article on original website
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roger Wakeland, 88, is an artist. “Some of [my drawings] take eight hours or more, and other ones take me an hour,” Wakeland said. “That’s all I do when I’m sitting. I do three or four a day. As long as I can live a little bit longer, I enjoy coloring.”
Downtown Rock Island supports Blue Cat Brewing Co. Thursday and Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant. Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”
How to style and care for favorite, trending houseplants
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -After the holiday season, many of us clear out the flash, sparkle and clutter and want to create a more streamlined, peaceful space. Houseplants are a wonderful way to enhance these homemaking goals. (ATTACH Video Playlist of both interviews!) Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips...
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
Quad Cities’ tourism highlights of 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Residents of the Quad Cities can be proud that our community is constantly improving, changing, and moving toward the future. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, highlights many of the exciting tourism milestones from 2022 including the Viking Cruise Lines, TBK Sports Complex expansion, and the launch of Visit Quad Cities’ Art Trail and Glass Hunt. Herrell additionally teases some of the things residents can look forward to in 2023.
Are you experiencing a friendship recession?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite all of our social media “friendships” and followers, many of us are not forming face-to-face, real-life friendships. This trend has led to what some experts call a friendship recession. Florence Ann Romano is an advocate for “building your village”. She wrote a book titled...
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
KWQC News at 5P - VOD - clipped version, MercyOne, 2022 top baby names
Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of 'Safe-T Act' unconstitutional
New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.
Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Safe and happy New Year’s Eve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital. Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double...
Eldridge emergency response at King's Materials
"Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it's really a huge achievement," said Melanie Alexander.
Block of Lucas to close January 3
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10. Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
Boil order issued in Milan
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses South of 12th Ave. and those East of the Beltline including Knoxville Road and the Conservancy. Additionally, any residents or businesses who have experienced loss of water pressure are advised...
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Quad City Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lincoln Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities was held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The Friday evening event included food, performances, and activities for children to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Guest speakers included:
Quad Cities thaw out
Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. MercyOne hospitals across the state of Iowa celebrated more than 6,600 births. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of 'Safe-T Act' unconstitutional.
