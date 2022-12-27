Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
PWMania
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
PWMania
Reason Why Jim Ross Did Not Attend This Week’s AEW Rampage Tapings
Fans watching Friday’s AEW Rampage episode will not hear Jim Ross’ voice on the show’s commentary. The show was taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite. Ross was not on the show, and the broadcast team consisted of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight. According to Dave Meltzer’s latest...
PWMania
Possible Reason Why Triple H Decided to Drop the WWE 24/7 Title Gimmick
WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Triple H’s decision to drop the 24/7 title gimmick during his podcast. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little wild, wild west stuff. I mean, you still still see some chairs come into play. You still see them going through a table and stuff, so I think there’s enough TLC and street fight and stuff like that where you get those elements in your product. I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.”
PWMania
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions
Your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions are Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer. At tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, as well as the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Changes His Reason for Declining Ric Flair’s “Last Match”
As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricky Steamboat declined an invitation to wrestle Ric Flair at the “Last Match” event in Nashville, Tennessee. Steamboat stated the following reasons for declining the match at the time:. “I don’t want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of me. It’d be...
PWMania
Title Match Revealed for AEW Battle of The Belts V
At AEW’s Battle of the Belts V special, the AEW All-Atlantic Title will be defended. Orange Cassidy retained the All-Atlantic Title over Trent Beretta on Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage. The match was set after Kip Sabian stated on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he should be Cassidy’s next challenger, but Cassidy instead chose his Best Friends stablemate. Following the match, Sabian left the announce table to easily defeat enhancement talent Atiba, utilizing Cassidy’s Orange Punch finisher with Cassidy’s elbow pad that Penelope Ford had obtained in the previous match.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/28/22)
Dynamite for 2022 is in the books and it was solid show and ended the year rather well. We got a big title match for TNT title, continuing the MJF vs Bryan Danielson angle, and of course the sixth match in the best of seven series for the Trios titles.
PWMania
Athena Comments On Wanting To Compete In An Intergender Match In AEW
“The Fallen Goddess” wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
Comments / 0