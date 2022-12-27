Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 77th and Bender
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 77th and Bender Friday, Dec. 30. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay shooting near Hampton and Anita; woman dead
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - An 18-year-old woman is dead after police said she was fatally shot in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Whitefish Bay Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hampton and Anita around 2:45 a.m. and found a woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in 2019 fatal shooting, on the run
Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Melvina, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side early Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Police said the shooting near 37th and Melvina happened around 3 a.m. The 45-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 26th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3:25 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal gunshot wounds. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and clues to what lead up to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase, crash involving deputy's squad
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 31 after an assault investigation led to a police chase. Initially, Fond du Lac police were investigating the assault complaint, which possibly involved a gun and a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted that vehicle near Western and Military around 8:25 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
CBS 58
Driver hit by gunfire, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 12:25 a.m. near 14th and Arthur. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was hit by gunfire from someone shooting at his car as he was driving. The injured man drove to Police District Two located at 245 W. Lincoln Ave, where he asked for help.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
CBS 58
2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while driving near 14th and Arthur
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 14th and Arthur. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving a vehicle when unknown suspect(s) fired shots at his vehicle, striking him. The victim drove to Police District Two.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shatters homicide record for 3rd year, up 11% from 2021
Milwaukee's homicide record was broken in 2022 for a third straight year. Milwaukee Police Department crime data show homicides up 11% from 2021.
Comments / 1