Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 77th and Bender

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 77th and Bender Friday, Dec. 30. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay shooting near Hampton and Anita; woman dead

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - An 18-year-old woman is dead after police said she was fatally shot in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Whitefish Bay Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hampton and Anita around 2:45 a.m. and found a woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Melvina, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side early Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Police said the shooting near 37th and Melvina happened around 3 a.m. The 45-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 26th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3:25 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal gunshot wounds. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and clues to what lead up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac police chase, crash involving deputy's squad

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 31 after an assault investigation led to a police chase. Initially, Fond du Lac police were investigating the assault complaint, which possibly involved a gun and a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted that vehicle near Western and Military around 8:25 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Driver hit by gunfire, Milwaukee police investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 12:25 a.m. near 14th and Arthur. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was hit by gunfire from someone shooting at his car as he was driving. The injured man drove to Police District Two located at 245 W. Lincoln Ave, where he asked for help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
CBS 58

2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while driving near 14th and Arthur

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 14th and Arthur. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving a vehicle when unknown suspect(s) fired shots at his vehicle, striking him. The victim drove to Police District Two.
MILWAUKEE, WI

