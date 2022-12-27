ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon

After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 1/2/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 2 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO. Full spoilers are below:. * Hikaru Shida defeated an unknown Japanese wrestler. * Tony Nese and Josh Woods...
BROOMFIELD, CO
PWMania

Kevin Owens Says He Tries To Include Logic In His Storylines In WWE

Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
PWMania

Xia Brookside Returns to STARDOM and Forms New Faction

Following her departure from WWE, former NXT star Xia Brookside has returned to STARDOM. Brookside and Mariah May were ringside for the Cosmic Angels’ match against Donna Del Mondo at Thursday’s STARDOM Dream Queendom 2 event, alongside Mina Shirakawa. Click here for complete results. Shirakawa attacked Sayaka after...

