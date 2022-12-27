Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 1/2/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 2 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO. Full spoilers are below:. * Hikaru Shida defeated an unknown Japanese wrestler. * Tony Nese and Josh Woods...
‘1923’: Helen Mirren Details Her Family Ancestry and Cara Dutton’s Irish History
Helen Mirren discussed the importance of Cara Dutton from '1923' being an immigrant and shared her own family history.
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says He Tries To Include Logic In His Storylines In WWE
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
PWMania
Xia Brookside Returns to STARDOM and Forms New Faction
Following her departure from WWE, former NXT star Xia Brookside has returned to STARDOM. Brookside and Mariah May were ringside for the Cosmic Angels’ match against Donna Del Mondo at Thursday’s STARDOM Dream Queendom 2 event, alongside Mina Shirakawa. Click here for complete results. Shirakawa attacked Sayaka after...
