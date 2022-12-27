Those who purchased a new Tesla, regardless of whether it's a fully-loaded Model S Plaid or the least expensive possible Model 3, have faced a choice over the past couple of years: keep it or sell it for a handsome profit. It's a great position to be in, but now that appears to be coming to an end. According to Reuters, the days of flipping a Tesla are quickly ending, which could ultimately affect new car prices.

3 DAYS AGO