Volkswagen To Introduce Secret New Electric Car At CES 2023
Volkswagen announced it would reveal the "newest member of its all-electric family" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 3rd at 4 pm PST. The German brand did not specify which EV it will show off, but all signs point to the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Aero, a sedan that slots between the Jetta and discontinued Passat, indirectly replacing the latter.
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence In EV Adoption
Automaker executives across the world are increasingly growing concerned about the rate of electric vehicle adoption than they were only a year ago due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation. Per CNBC, the annual global auto survey of 915 executives from KPMG, an international consulting and accounting firm, has found that 76% of them are troubled by the economy and high interest rates and how both will affect their business in 2023. US-based auto executives are even more concerned with 84% reporting back.
Toyota US Doubles Down On Carbon Neutrality Environmental Goals With New Report
As Toyota works toward achieving its Environmental Challenge 2050 goals, the North American subsidiary has launched a new website to better highlight how it hopes to implement sustainability across the board. The launch of the new environmental sustainability website coincides with the release of Toyota's 2022 North American Environmental Report,...
Biohazard Quarantine Causing Massive Delays For Ford And Other Automakers Down Under
Australia is currently facing a biosecurity hazard that is preventing around 10,000 new vehicles from a variety of automakers from being unloaded at ports and delivered to dealerships. Australian publication Drive began reporting on the situation just before Christmas, and, unfortunately, things have gotten worse since then. Most recently, about 650 Ford vehicles from Thailand, including the Ranger and the foreign-market Everest, have joined the growing backlog of vehicles that now require additional cleaning to remove seeds.
Electric Cars Key To Hyundai's Assault On Toyota And Volkswagen
Hyundai Motor Company, which consists of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, is now the world's third-largest automaker and it intends to utilize its strong position to take on Toyota and the Volkswagen Group, the number one and two biggest carmakers, respectively. Speaking to Bloomberg, Hyundai president and co-chief executive...
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Elon Musk's Rumored Successor Steps Down From Tesla Legal Representative Role
Rumors surrounding the appointment of Tom Zhu as Tesla's new CEO have stirred up once again, with CNEVPost in China reporting he has stepped down from his role as legal representative for Tesla Shanghai. Zhu has been succeeded by Wang Hao but still retains his role as chairman of the...
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees "Don't Be Too Bothered" By Stock Price
Tesla's stock price hit a two-year low this week, but company CEO Elon Musk doesn't seem too concerned according to an email that went out to employees and was obtained by Sky News. "Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that," Musk said. "Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!"
Used Tesla Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Those Of Rivals
Those who purchased a new Tesla, regardless of whether it's a fully-loaded Model S Plaid or the least expensive possible Model 3, have faced a choice over the past couple of years: keep it or sell it for a handsome profit. It's a great position to be in, but now that appears to be coming to an end. According to Reuters, the days of flipping a Tesla are quickly ending, which could ultimately affect new car prices.
Dutch Company Transforms Tesla Model 3 Into The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Hearse
Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit, a Dutch company, specializing in custom-building hearses, is officially building funeral coaches based on the Tesla Model 3. One doesn't usually associate the compact American EV with funeral duty, but it makes sense if you think about it. The eerily quiet electric motor setup is well-suited to the solemn mood and allows for measured and dignified acceleration thanks to all that instant torque.
Nio Unveils ES8 And 572-Mile EC7 Coupe SUV
Nio officially unveiled its all-new EC7 and ES8 flagship electric SUVs at Nio Day 2022, and the big numbers are that the EC7 has a claimed range of 572 miles on the CLTC testing cycle. These two models are the unofficial third step in Nio's plan to become a dominant...
2022 Acura TLX Recalled Because A Robot Damaged The Tires
The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 19 examples of the 2022 Acura TLX luxury sport sedan due to potentially defective tires. This does not affect any updated 2023 model year examples. Per the NHTSA bulletin, the tire manufacturer and supplier, Bridgestone Americas Tire...
Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage
Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
Suzuki To Show 5-Door Jimny And Electric SUV In January
Currently, the world of electric off-roaders is pretty upmarket. Vehicles like the Rivian R1T define the segment, but cheap and cheerful Suzuki may be changing that. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will introduce two new SUVs and an electric SUV at the India Auto Expo next month. For...
Hyundai To Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Week
Beginning January 1, 2023, Hyundai will only sell its lineup of all-electric vehicles in Norway, the South Korean automaker has announced. Norway has been a world leader in EV adaptation, so this latest news should not come as a major surprise. Hyundai has been one of the largest automotive brands...
Even EV Leases Now Qualify For Tax Credits According To The Feds
The US Treasury Department has confirmed that consumers who lease electric vehicles instead of financing them will also be able to qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits. The new rule takes effect on January 1, 2023. Why is this a big deal, other than giving consumers greater flexibility? Because it allows for EVs built outside of North America, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, to become eligible for the tax credits.
Top 10 News Stories Of 2022
2022 has been an eventful year for the motoring industry. We've had new supercars and hypercars raise our pulses, been disgusted at extortionate markups, and been disappointed by supply chain challenges. New incentives designed to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles have been signed into law, as have numerous anti-emission legislative bills. Some automakers have fully embraced electrification, while others continue to explore alternative fuel sources. The likes of BMW M celebrated milestone anniversaries, while some fledgling automakers have just entered production.
America Saved Toyota's Bacon This Year
Toyota, the world's largest automaker, officially hit a new global output record in November with a total of 833,104 vehicles built that month. That's a 1.5% increase from November 2021. What makes this accomplishment all the more impressive is that the Japanese automaker managed to navigate its way through ongoing supply chain issues, namely semiconductor chips, and a pandemic resurgence in China. All told, Toyota's global sales increased by 2.9% in November, for a total of 796,484 units sold.
2023 Could Be Another Challenging Year For Automakers
As the auto industry continues to recover from pandemic-related problems, specifically supply chain issues, analysts are becoming concerned about demand destruction in 2023. Demand destruction is exactly that: a decline in demand for a certain product as a result of increasingly high prices. Tesla, for example, could suffer especially from this because of increasingly high price tags for its bread-and-butter Model 3 and Model Y.
Bosch Bringing Level 4 Autonomy-Ready LiDAR To CES 2023
German technology giant Bosch is expected to preview several cutting-edge safety innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 that aim to improve safety and autonomous vehicles. Those betting big on the self-driving future will be interested to hear the company will showcase long-range LiDAR for Level 4 autonomous driving. The...
