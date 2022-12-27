Read full article on original website
Bring your pets indoors prior to the NYE fireworks
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you live in an area where fireworks are present on holidays, you might want to consider bringing your pets inside. Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter Debbie Blackwood says many animals are affected. Dogs, cats and birds can all be frightened by fireworks. Blackwood says it’s a good idea to turn on the television or radio with the volume up during fireworks.
Twin Falls prepares for NYE 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New Year’s Eve is just a few days away, and local businesses in Twin Falls are already preparing for the rush. Here in Twin Falls one of the city’s oldest New Year’s traditions is the Magic Valley Ball Drop at the grain silos on 5th Avenue. The tradition is heading into its 20th year and is being hosted by the recently reopened Lamphouse Theater.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
Behind the Business: Blast Masters
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that winter break is well underway, kids are looking for something to do. In this week’s Behind the Business Kristine Zand takes us to Blast Masters. Last month, on 2nd Avenue in Twin Falls, Blast Masters had their grand opening event. Owner...
Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
Friends of Minidoka accepting donations
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
The dangers of icy windshields
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Often, here in Idaho, snow or ice can accumulate on your windshield. If you don’t take the time, or proper measures to remove it, it can become hazardous on the roadway. “So often we see people who just cleared such a small section of...
Feeding your animals the wrong foods can be costly
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets. The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.
Con Paulos wraps up 100 Acts of Kindness by giving away two new vehicles
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the entire 2022 calendar year, Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome has been celebrating hitting the 100 years of business milestone, with what they’re calling 100 Acts of Kindness. But before the clock runs out in 2022, Con Paulos had two more gifts for...
St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provide suctioning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses continues throughout Idaho. St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provides suctioning. Dr. Kenny Bramwell says they brainstormed this a few years ago, after his grandson developed RSV and had the...
Famous Double Hollywood Star Actress Buried North Of Twin Falls
Many Idahoans associate the Ketchum Cemetery with being the final resting place of one of the world's most famous writers. Did you know that an actress who achieved the rare feat of earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television and film is also buried in the cemetery?
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
Post Register
Special weather advisory: NWS Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nation Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory for Prairie, Pine, and Fairfield Idaho. 55 mile per hour wind and half inch hail are possible until 5:45 pm. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure immediately.
Cassia County School District begins offering Blessing Boxes for the community
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District is making it easier to get assistance, with the beginning of their new Blessing Boxes. Located in front of every school in Cassia County, the Blessing Boxes remove all barriers for people who need food, hygiene products, or school supplies.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Special Idaho Football Talent Leads Team To National Title Chance
This weekend will mark the biggest weekend in college football. Saturday will feature nonstop action beginning at 10 am our time. The evening will conclude after college football's final four will fight it out to see who competes for the national title. Idaho is known for many things, and with...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Voted no once, will vote no again
Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -opening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
