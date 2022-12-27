ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Peoria near Loop 101 ramp, DPS says

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that left a Peoria woman dead last week.

Around 2:40 a.m. Dec. 19, troopers responded to a report of the body of a woman lying next to a parked vehicle in the middle of the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The car had its doors open and its hazard lights on, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The woman was later identified as Nicole Cortez, 33, from Peoria.

On Monday, DPS said detectives had arrested Jonathan Baldizon, 30, in connection to the hit-and-run.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

