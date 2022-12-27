ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Perrine's Fresh Food Market now open in New Smyrna Beach

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH – A new Perrine’s Fresh Food Market is now offering shoppers an additional option for holiday grocery and fresh produce in its newly opened home in a former Save-A-Lot grocery store building on South Dixie Freeway.

The new market, at 720 S. Dixie Freeway in New Smyrna Beach, is the latest to be opened by family-owned Perrine’s Produce, a go-to source for fresh fruit and vegetables for more than 30 years in Volusia County. It replaces Perrine’s former New Smyrna Beach store a few blocks north on Dixie Freeway.

The new market, located next to American Martial Arts School, marked its official soft opening on Dec. 12. The response from customers has been enthusiastic, according to a post on Perrine’s Facebook page.

“We are blown away by all the kindness and show of love,” the post stated. “Thank you so much community for supporting our little markets. We hope to create wonderful memories here with all your families.”

Grand opening expected in January

An official grand opening is expected to be announced for mid-January, said Junior Perrine, who owns the business with his wife, Dianna. In addition to the New Smyrna Beach market, Perrine’s also operates locations in Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

The New Smyrna Beach market is open from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Visit perrinesproduce.com for more information.

