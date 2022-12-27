ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Snow covers Knoxville before the week's warmup begins

By Robin Gibson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii1QP_0jvi0W8800

Like many people's flights and last-minute online orders, that snow you wanted in time for Christmas arrived a day or two late.

After a deep freeze late last week that produced little more than flurries and dangerous sub-zero wind chill temperatures locally, Knoxville got less than an inch of snow Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown's online data. After last week's cold temperatures had chilled the ground so thoroughly, that level of snowfall was enough to coat the pavement and make for slick driving Tuesday morning until sunshine and climbing temps began to melt the accumulation.

The good news is temperatures are expected to increase steeply this week, going from a high of 41 degrees later Tuesday to 57 degrees - albeit rainy - by the weekend. The NWS forecast for New Year's Eve and Day has showers likely with a high near 57 degrees Saturday, a low around 48 Saturday night and then up to 61 degrees Sunday with partly sunny skies around a 20% chance of showers.

Knoxville Utilities Board said on its Twitter account Tuesday morning its crews were still repairing water system damage from the extreme cold.

More: Cities across the South face water issues, boil notices in wake of winter storms

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Snow covers Knoxville before the week's warmup begins

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Cold & snow closes Dollywood Tuesday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After snowfall in the Dollywood area Monday, park officials decided to close Dollywood on Tuesday. Initially, the park was set for a late opening at 1 p.m. Tuesday. However, due to temperatures that remain below freezing and Monday’s snow, the park will not open. A statement from the park’s media […]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With New Year’s Eve approaching, many people are looking forward to setting off fireworks, but Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour stressed the importance of safety. “We have seen incidents in the past where folks believe the fireworks to be extinguished once they were shot...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Hospice facing expensive repairs after pipe burst

Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. 2022 Year in Review: Crime and Courts. 2022 brought more violence and...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Wednesday’s fourth fire ignited just before 3pm

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service are on their third fire call of the day. Crews were dispatched at 2:56pm to a brushfire near Norris Lake in the Rainbow area. “Four homes were saved. However, a lot of hot spots remain, and we’ll be here quite a while,” said Captain Daniel Lawson with the CCRFS.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Local Knoxville woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cocke County community without water after deep freeze

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Cocke County are feeling the impacts of issues related to water pipes freezing and bursting. The Del Rio community in Cocke County is dealing with a water shortage and a boil water advisory at this time. All of this resulted from issues caused by the deep freeze over […]
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car crashes into house, sparks flames in Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crashed into a Knoxville home on Thursday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the scene after the car had crashed into the home at 5501 Kenbrook Lane in the Cumberland Estates Community. Knoxville Fire Department officials said that no one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy