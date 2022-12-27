ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested after 91-year-old hurt in carjacking at Peoria hospital

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
 4 days ago
PEORIA − Peoria police say a Groveland teenager hurt a 91-year-old man during a carjacking early Monday morning.

Gabriel M. Messenger, 19, was booked Monday on charges of vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery, according to jail records. Officers were called to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a man being injured during a carjacking while leaving the hospital.

The 91-year-old victim told officers that someone approached him while he was removing snow from the windshield of his vehicle. After a brief struggle, the carjacker got into the elderly man's vehicle and sped away. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, Peoria police spokeswoman Semone Roth said in a news release.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said his deputies were able to locate Messenger at his Groveland home. A "short, low-speed chase" ensued with Messenger, who was still in the victim's car, getting stuck in a ditch, the sheriff said.

