Michigan State

Michigan gas prices below $3 a gallon. Will they go even lower in the new year?

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Average gas prices in Michigan have dipped below $3 a gallon.

"As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022," Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, which tracks prices nationwide, said Tuesday. "If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year."

Michigan drivers are now paying a statewide average of $2.99per gallon for regular unleaded, down 7 cents from a week ago and 66 cents lessthan this time last month. That's an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

However, in metro Detroit, average daily gas price went up slightly.

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.02 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week’s average.

The national average is $3.10 a gallon.

The nation’s average gas price fell, declining 4.9 cents from a week ago for the seventh straight week, according to GasBuddy. In addition, the national average price of diesel also has fallen, 8.6 cents in the last week to $4.68 a gallon.“With oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the South, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly."

"With the New Year on the doorstep," De Haan said, "the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan gas prices below $3 a gallon. Will they go even lower in the new year?

Comments / 22

Brenda Sumner
4d ago

Gas is going higher the first of the year. They lowered the gas price hoping people were stupid enough to go out and get in debt for the Holidays.

Reply
4
Kiri Jolith
4d ago

always makes me laugh when they tout a drop of a nickel as significant in anyway, but played down the price as it skyrocketed prior.....

Reply
5
Susie Q
4d ago

I have a small car, just put gas in it 6.69 gallons & it was $20 with a store discount of 10 cent's, when I use their store credit card ...no savings here !

Reply
2
