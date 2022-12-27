Effective: 2022-12-31 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult on Highway 168 across Westgard Pass. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO