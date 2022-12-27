ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are we supporting a democracy in Ukraine?

By Dave Dahlke, Port Orchard
 4 days ago
I have to wonder how Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, and others, define “democracy” since they support the continued U.S. effort in the Ukraine of which they consider is a democratic form of government.

On June 20th, the Administrative Court of Appeals No.8 upheld President Zelensky’s banning of 11 political parties. Just recently the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to crackdown against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The executive body issued instructions to submit a bill to parliament banning religious organizations affiliated with Russian centers of influence.

I would hate to think that the two Senators think that this would be a form of democracy that they envision for the U.S. I believe they should call the government of Ukraine exactly what it is, a dictatorship, and quit kowtowing to the dictator’s demands.

Dave Dahlke, Port Orchard

