ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Franklin alum Cutter Leftwich making mark with UCLA coaching staff

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBa0g_0jvi0EUI00

That Cutter Leftwich is coming back to El Paso is no surprise.

An aspiring coach born into a coaching family, Leftwich grew up all over America and that trend has not changed since he graduated from Franklin High in 2017. His path that has taken him so far and wide was bound to wind back through the Sun City at some point.

Some point is this week. Leftwich, in his fifth stop since graduating from Franklin, is currently an offensive line graduate assistant at UCLA, in town to help the Bruins get ready for Friday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl showdown with Pitt. The Pittsburg area, by the way, was his home in junior high before El Paso.

Back to El Paso

"I haven’t been back to El Paso in a little while; it will be fun to go back and see the coaches I used to play for," said Leftwich, who proceeded to name a slew of former Franklin assistants now coaching all over town ‒ Mark Torres and Anthony Jaramillo at Pebble Hills, Eric Scogin at Bel Air, Mike Pry and Gabriel Blanco at Coronado ‒ that he wants to see this week.

"El Paso is a great city with great people," Leftwich continued. "I loved it there; I had a great time. The people always treated me well, and of course I've told (UCLA players and coaches) about the Mexican food. I've told them spots to go."

Leftwich's path to, from and back to El Paso is illustrative of the life he's lived and plans on living for a while.

He arrived in Pittsburgh in 2011 as a seventh-grader when his father Spencer was hired as the offensive line coach at Pitt before being hired by Arizona in 2012. The other family members stayed in Pittsburgh in 2012, since Cutter Leftwich's brother Mack was in his senior year in high school.

In 2013, his dad was hired as offensive line coach at UTEP.

Then followed a rare period of staying in one place for a while. In fact, Cutter Leftwich was hoping for nine years in El Paso when he committed to play on the offensive line for his father at UTEP in 2017.

Five years on the move

He spent that fall on a grayshirt, meaning he planned to become a full-time student that spring and go through spring football, but the UTEP football staff was let go and Cutter Leftwich began to look around for a new home.

"I didn’t think it was the best fit for me to stay," Leftwich said. "Nothing against the coaches there; I just thought it was time for me to leave."

His father Spencer has since gone into high school coaching as an offensive line assistant at Lake Dallas, something that enabled him to watch his older son Mack coach (the 28-year-old Mack, a starting quarterback at UTEP, was offensive coordinator at FCS semifinalist Incarnate Word before leaving last week for the same job at Texas State), and then Cutter play.

In spring 2017, Cutter spent a semester at Trinity Valley College, reopened the recruiting process and ended up at McNeese State in Louisiana for fall 2018.

After several productive years there, he got a degree and some injuries and decided to leave two years of eligibility on the table and start his coaching career.

That began with last season's Conference USA champions UTSA, which opened up even more doors for Leftwich.

Leftwich liked his time at UTSA ‒ he's liked his time just about everywhere he's been ‒ but didn't have to think long when approached about joining the UCLA staff last winter before spring drills.

"I wasn't looking; I was in a good spot, (the staff at UTSA) were great," Leftwich said. "It was a hard decision, but when coach (UCLA offensive line coach Tim) Drevno reached out and I went through the interview process, I knew that was something I wanted to do.

"It was about going to the West Coast and branching out, learning different coaching styles and philosophies. Being here with (head) coach (Chip) Kelly was a big impact for me. He's unbelievably smart. I've learned so much from him; he's been a mentor for me. Being able to learn from him is an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

His father jokes that he tried to dissuade Cutter and Mack from coaching, but his pride is obvious.

"I went up to watch (UCLA) play USC in the Rose Bowl," Spencer Leftwich said. "It was really neat to see him there on the field during warmups; it was hard to keep a tear from my eye.

"He's done a really good job. To see where he is at his age, ahead of where I was, he's done a really nice job. He's gotten himself to a place with a staff he can learn from, and that's all you can ask."

Spencer Leftwich pointed out that his son has been pointing this way for years.

"He played center, which is the quarterback of the offensive line, so he knew a little bit more than most," Spencer said. "Being a coach's son, he's been around the fieldhouses and the practices, you can't help but learn things."

On to UCLA

One thing Cutter Leftwich learned is how to move and adapt to a new place.

"It's something I'm used to," Leftwich said. "There was a point we moved four times in four years with my dad being a college coach. I always liked it. It made me a little better each move. It made me branch out and be able to make more friends.

"I have friends from Pittsburgh to El Paso to DFW to Tulsa, and that's pretty cool. I've gotten to see different things. I never thought I'd live in Pittsburgh; I loved it. I never thought I'd live in L.A.; now I live in Venice Beach. It's a whirlwind, but I love it here."

As to the whirlwind, Leftwich is working on his master's in leadership studies and coaching while living the busy life of a graduate assistant.

"I've been working with the scout team during the season, running the front seven during team periods, then during individual periods we get some individual time," Leftwich said. "I might take the centers, coach Drevno might take the guards and tackles and work a drill, or I might take the left side and he takes the right side.

"That's what I do during practice. Out of practice, it's mostly film breakdown, whether it's drawing different plays, different schemes, new stuff we have going in. Making sure we're the most prepared team. I do a lot of drawing on boards, tip sheets, o-line tests, those type of things to make sure we're ready to play fast on Saturday."

That's likely to be his routine for a while, as this stay at UCLA will likely extend into next year.

"I have a ways to go with my graduate degree here," Leftwich said. "I've always believed you stay where your feet are, do the best job I can here. If I do that, things will fall in line going forward. I have goals, but I'm not trying to rush them. I'm trying to do the best job I can at UCLA, and if I do that my goals in the future will fall in place."

Those goals do include a full-time job at that level.

"I've always wanted to be a college football coach," Leftwich said. "Ever since I was little I've always looked up to my dad. He's the person I've looked up to the most. I've always wanted to be like him. He was a college football coach, so that's what I wanted to do."

It still is and he'll get a good taste of it Friday in the Sun Bowl.

Bret Bloomquist may be reached at 915-546-6359, bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com and @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
EL PASO, TX
pittsburghsportsnow.com

How To Watch: Pitt Takes on No. 18 UCLA in Sun Bowl

It’s gameday in El Paso, Texas, and Pitt and UCLA will kick off in their final game of 2022. Pitt is looking to close out the season on a five-game win streak, which would include going 1-0 in December, while UCLA is looking for its first bowl win under head coach Chip Kelly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVIA

Fans have been tailgating at the Sun Bowl since last night

EL PASO, Texas -- Sun Bowl fans began showing up to tailgate Friday's big game on Thursday night. One fan who has been camping out in his RV said he's glad the game is back after two years. "It's huge for us, it's been a yearly thing for our family...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Why not us Aggies?

At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Sports

Watch UAB vs. Texas-El Paso: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

The UAB Blazers are 8-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UAB will play host again and welcome Texas-El Paso to Bartow Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blazers won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (75-62 and 69-66) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.5 KLAQ

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center of El Paso has a new portable MRI device. It travels to the patient's room, so they no longer need to travel to the radiology department. UMC will primarily use this device for patients with traumatic brain injuries. The FDA approved this new technology in March of 2021. The post UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy