Franklin alum Cutter Leftwich making mark with UCLA coaching staff

That Cutter Leftwich is coming back to El Paso is no surprise.

An aspiring coach born into a coaching family, Leftwich grew up all over America and that trend has not changed since he graduated from Franklin High in 2017. His path that has taken him so far and wide was bound to wind back through the Sun City at some point.

Some point is this week. Leftwich, in his fifth stop since graduating from Franklin, is currently an offensive line graduate assistant at UCLA, in town to help the Bruins get ready for Friday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl showdown with Pitt. The Pittsburg area, by the way, was his home in junior high before El Paso.

Back to El Paso

"I haven’t been back to El Paso in a little while; it will be fun to go back and see the coaches I used to play for," said Leftwich, who proceeded to name a slew of former Franklin assistants now coaching all over town ‒ Mark Torres and Anthony Jaramillo at Pebble Hills, Eric Scogin at Bel Air, Mike Pry and Gabriel Blanco at Coronado ‒ that he wants to see this week.

"El Paso is a great city with great people," Leftwich continued. "I loved it there; I had a great time. The people always treated me well, and of course I've told (UCLA players and coaches) about the Mexican food. I've told them spots to go."

Leftwich's path to, from and back to El Paso is illustrative of the life he's lived and plans on living for a while.

He arrived in Pittsburgh in 2011 as a seventh-grader when his father Spencer was hired as the offensive line coach at Pitt before being hired by Arizona in 2012. The other family members stayed in Pittsburgh in 2012, since Cutter Leftwich's brother Mack was in his senior year in high school.

In 2013, his dad was hired as offensive line coach at UTEP.

Then followed a rare period of staying in one place for a while. In fact, Cutter Leftwich was hoping for nine years in El Paso when he committed to play on the offensive line for his father at UTEP in 2017.

Five years on the move

He spent that fall on a grayshirt, meaning he planned to become a full-time student that spring and go through spring football, but the UTEP football staff was let go and Cutter Leftwich began to look around for a new home.

"I didn’t think it was the best fit for me to stay," Leftwich said. "Nothing against the coaches there; I just thought it was time for me to leave."

His father Spencer has since gone into high school coaching as an offensive line assistant at Lake Dallas, something that enabled him to watch his older son Mack coach (the 28-year-old Mack, a starting quarterback at UTEP, was offensive coordinator at FCS semifinalist Incarnate Word before leaving last week for the same job at Texas State), and then Cutter play.

In spring 2017, Cutter spent a semester at Trinity Valley College, reopened the recruiting process and ended up at McNeese State in Louisiana for fall 2018.

After several productive years there, he got a degree and some injuries and decided to leave two years of eligibility on the table and start his coaching career.

That began with last season's Conference USA champions UTSA, which opened up even more doors for Leftwich.

Leftwich liked his time at UTSA ‒ he's liked his time just about everywhere he's been ‒ but didn't have to think long when approached about joining the UCLA staff last winter before spring drills.

"I wasn't looking; I was in a good spot, (the staff at UTSA) were great," Leftwich said. "It was a hard decision, but when coach (UCLA offensive line coach Tim) Drevno reached out and I went through the interview process, I knew that was something I wanted to do.

"It was about going to the West Coast and branching out, learning different coaching styles and philosophies. Being here with (head) coach (Chip) Kelly was a big impact for me. He's unbelievably smart. I've learned so much from him; he's been a mentor for me. Being able to learn from him is an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

His father jokes that he tried to dissuade Cutter and Mack from coaching, but his pride is obvious.

"I went up to watch (UCLA) play USC in the Rose Bowl," Spencer Leftwich said. "It was really neat to see him there on the field during warmups; it was hard to keep a tear from my eye.

"He's done a really good job. To see where he is at his age, ahead of where I was, he's done a really nice job. He's gotten himself to a place with a staff he can learn from, and that's all you can ask."

Spencer Leftwich pointed out that his son has been pointing this way for years.

"He played center, which is the quarterback of the offensive line, so he knew a little bit more than most," Spencer said. "Being a coach's son, he's been around the fieldhouses and the practices, you can't help but learn things."

On to UCLA

One thing Cutter Leftwich learned is how to move and adapt to a new place.

"It's something I'm used to," Leftwich said. "There was a point we moved four times in four years with my dad being a college coach. I always liked it. It made me a little better each move. It made me branch out and be able to make more friends.

"I have friends from Pittsburgh to El Paso to DFW to Tulsa, and that's pretty cool. I've gotten to see different things. I never thought I'd live in Pittsburgh; I loved it. I never thought I'd live in L.A.; now I live in Venice Beach. It's a whirlwind, but I love it here."

As to the whirlwind, Leftwich is working on his master's in leadership studies and coaching while living the busy life of a graduate assistant.

"I've been working with the scout team during the season, running the front seven during team periods, then during individual periods we get some individual time," Leftwich said. "I might take the centers, coach Drevno might take the guards and tackles and work a drill, or I might take the left side and he takes the right side.

"That's what I do during practice. Out of practice, it's mostly film breakdown, whether it's drawing different plays, different schemes, new stuff we have going in. Making sure we're the most prepared team. I do a lot of drawing on boards, tip sheets, o-line tests, those type of things to make sure we're ready to play fast on Saturday."

That's likely to be his routine for a while, as this stay at UCLA will likely extend into next year.

"I have a ways to go with my graduate degree here," Leftwich said. "I've always believed you stay where your feet are, do the best job I can here. If I do that, things will fall in line going forward. I have goals, but I'm not trying to rush them. I'm trying to do the best job I can at UCLA, and if I do that my goals in the future will fall in place."

Those goals do include a full-time job at that level.

"I've always wanted to be a college football coach," Leftwich said. "Ever since I was little I've always looked up to my dad. He's the person I've looked up to the most. I've always wanted to be like him. He was a college football coach, so that's what I wanted to do."

It still is and he'll get a good taste of it Friday in the Sun Bowl.

