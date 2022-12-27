Golden: Expect Texas' Beard decision to come later, not sooner

The new year will bring with it renewed hopes and dreams of something greater than what we've witnessed over the past 12 months, but for the University of Texas, a decision must be made.

Expect it later rather than sooner.

Suspended men's basketball coach Chris Beard’s tenure hangs in the balance, but his cloudy sky could be clearing. His accuser in his felony domestic violence case has since softened her initial statements to police on Dec. 12, telling the American-Statesman and police over the weekend that the coach might have been acting in self-defense.

“I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way,” she said in a statement Friday. "It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Her statement appears to weaken the case against Beard, but it can also be viewed as a brilliant job of lawyering by Perry Minton. Anyone who studies law could see this scenario coming: Accuser calls the police to report a physical altercation. Police arrive and arrest the person accused of an attack. Accuser later changes the story.

If you're viewing this through an objective lens, you knew a changing of the details was a possibility, given the enormous amount of money that could be lost — about $30 million in this case — had Beard been charged, convicted and/or terminated.

For whatever reason, the narrative has changed. Only Beard and his accuser know what happened in that house because they were the principals involved. The prosecution can still move forward with the case if it sees fit, depending on photos that might illustrate what happened.

So Beard could return to the court. The state could drop the charges, clearing the way for the university to lift his suspension and get him back to coaching. That is, if the school is still interested in having him back.

Outside of acknowledging that the school had read and was reviewing the accuser's latest statement, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte hasn’t spoken publicly about the case, which is understandable given that this will be one of the biggest decisions of his tenure here, right up there with the firing of Tom Herman in 2020 and the hiring of Steve Sarkisian in 2021.

The basketball team, under Rodney Terry's watch, is 3-0 since Beard's suspension and will host Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday before opening Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Saturday. At 10-1, the Horns are having one of their best seasons in recent memory, but basketball is far down the priority list at this point. There are lives involved here.

As for Del Conte, expect him to play the long game. He’s a slow-burn type who's in no hurry to make this decision. He will continue to gather intel from the parties involved. I don’t see this decision being made before Thursday’s Alamo Bowl against Washington, but I also don’t see the Horns going through an entire season with the capable Terry at the helm.

With that said, it doesn’t take away the fact that the cops were called because Beard's accuser presumably feared for her safety. It doesn’t change the fact that she reported bite marks and bruises on her body, allegedly caused by Beard.

Either way, the optics remain horrible.

If he walks, Beard will still retain some of the stigma that goes with being accused of domestic abuse. The hope is he didn’t attack a woman, because that would make him a coward. The bigger hope is that his accuser is being truthful and that she was with a man who honored and protected her and did not put his hands on her.

