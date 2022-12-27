Follow The City Menus Paulding Polk on Facebook for more community centered business news in the Dallas and Rockmart area. The Owners of Vintage Wine Bar in Dallas will soon open a restaurant next to the Dallas Theatre. Located only a few doors down from Vintage Wine Bar, the opening of the restaurant expands the offerings of the wine bar, where their menu will consist of sandwiches, soups, quesadillas, burgers, chicken tenders, smoked meats to include chicken, pork, and brisket, etc. boards already offered. The owners tell us, “This will be a partnership with a friends of ours, Josh, in this endeavor.”

DALLAS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO