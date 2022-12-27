Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan
Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
Fire breaks out at popular Atlanta Walmart, store now closed
ATLANTA — A Walmart along Howell Mill Road in Atlanta is closed Thursday morning after an overnight fire. It happened at the Walmart at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW. At this time, it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt. Customers and employees were inside...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father
ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
thecitymenus.com
Peachtree City Walmart Welcomed Shoppers Back Over The Holidays
The following is from the City of Peachtree City Weekly Update Email :. Our Peachtree City Walmart reopened just in time for some last minute holiday shopping. Mayor Kim Learnard, City Council Member Clint Holland, and Fire Chief Clint Murphy joined store manager Brad Mink to welcome customers back four months after a fire caused significant damager to the building.
thecitymenus.com
Wined and Dined: Dallas Grill Soon to Open
Follow The City Menus Paulding Polk on Facebook for more community centered business news in the Dallas and Rockmart area. The Owners of Vintage Wine Bar in Dallas will soon open a restaurant next to the Dallas Theatre. Located only a few doors down from Vintage Wine Bar, the opening of the restaurant expands the offerings of the wine bar, where their menu will consist of sandwiches, soups, quesadillas, burgers, chicken tenders, smoked meats to include chicken, pork, and brisket, etc. boards already offered. The owners tell us, “This will be a partnership with a friends of ours, Josh, in this endeavor.”
Police: 2 boys fall through ice on frozen Kennesaw lake, rushed to hospital
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two boys playing on a frozen lake in Kennesaw fell through the ice Wednesday night, police confirmed. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake off of Ellison Lakes Drive where police told her a pair of boys were playing on the ice.
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
The Head Of The Chick-Fil-A Foundation Is Leaving To Start His Own Nonprofit
Rodney Bullard, who has served as the head of the Chick-Fil-A Foundation for more than a decade is leaving the organization to start his own nonprofit. Bullard told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he is leaving his post as the foundation’s executive director and vice president of social responsibility to focus on “a passion of mine.”
Thousands of water bottles handed out as Clayton County neighbors still don’t have water
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Communities in the metro Atlanta area announced plans to host water distribution events for a second day amid water system issues. The City of Forest Park hosted the event on Tuesday in the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot on Forest Parkway. Channel 2′s Steve...
Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
Douglas County Animal Services operating by appointment only while workers clean and repair damages
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglas County Animal Services (DCAS) building is without running water and portions of the facility are without power. Animals located in affected rooms have been moved to other areas of the building. Officials with DCAS say the facility is still running without interruptions to service,...
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
