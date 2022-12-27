Read full article on original website
2022’s Top Stories: Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from November: Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
Fire Causes ~$100K in Damage; Displaces Three in Potomac
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the 10400 block of Heathside Way in the Glen Club neighborhood of Potomac for a fire on the second floor of a townhouse at approximately 3pm on Friday. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire extended to the...
2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Reopens
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg has reopened after temporarily closing on 12/13 for renovations. Upgrades include new rubber flooring and a new Black Card Spa area. The gym’s locker rooms and bathrooms will remain closed until further notice. Planet Fitness sent the following message to members on Friday, December 30:
Coming Soon Signage Up at New Dunkin’ in Montgomery Village
Coming soon signage is up and construction has begun at the upcoming Dunkin’ location in the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. Dunkin’ is taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Click here to see to see a list of businesses opening soon in Montgomery Village. Dunkin’ has additional MoCo location currently under construction at the Layhill Center (14328 Layhill Rd) in Silver Spring as well as an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville.
2022’s Top Stories: House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
Envision Now Signs Lease to Elevate Rockville Office Building to 100% Occupancy
Edge has elevated 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road to 100% occupancy with the recent leasing of 3600 square of space to Envision Now, LLC. The 59,800-square-foot flex/office building is situated in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County and owned by Crystal Development RCM LLC. Envision Now offers move & relocation services and building repairs and maintenance services. Envision Now was founded in 2015 by Katherine Rooker. Ms. Rooker has 20 years of construction and government experience and supported Federal contracts ranging from $10,000 to $70 million dollars. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, oversaw the leasing strategy and program on behalf of the landlord. Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant in this leasing transaction.
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for New Year’s Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 31, Through Monday, Jan. 2
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for the New Year’s Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2. County offices—Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2. MC 311—Will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. State...
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill
Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
2022’s Top Stories: Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August 2022: Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
Policing Advisory Commission to Hold Public Forum on Traffic Enforcement in Montgomery County; Believes that Traffic Enforcement Practices Do Not Meet Basic Tests of Effectiveness, Efficiency, and Equal Enforcement
Per Montgomery County: The Policing Advisory Commission (PAC) of Montgomery County is holding a virtual public forum on Jan. 9, 2023, to solicit community testimony and feedback on traffic enforcement in the County by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Other police departments — municipalities, park police, state police, etc. — are not under the PAC’s purview. Community members are invited to register to provide live testimony during the public hearing or to submit written, audio, or video testimony. Community members are asked to limit their live testimony to no more than three minutes and to one speaker per organization (if applicable). Written, audio, and visual testimony submitted prior to the public hearing may be longer, if needed. The deadline to register to speak at the public hearing is 4 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
Intersection of Old Georgetown Road, Towne Rd, and Executive Blvd is Now Open
The new intersection of Old Georgetown Road, Towne Road and Executive Blvd. in North Bethesda, near Pike & Rose, opened to traffic earlier this week. The Towne Rd extension provides a new connection (parallel to MD-355 Rockville Pike) between Executive Blvd/Josiah Henson Parkway/Montrose Rd. The project also constructed a new cycle track and shared use path (asphalt trail) along the Western edge of Pike & Rose. Tragically, in 2020, 61-year-old James O’Connor was struck and killed by an errant driver while working on utility improvements associated with the project.
Montgomery Village Update (What’s New, What’s Closed, and What’s Coming Soon)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or will be coming soon to Montgomery Village, MD:. Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland.
Mexicue Closes After Six Months in Bethesda
In July 2021 we let you know that New York based Mexicue, which has a nearby location at 1720 14th St NW in DC, would be coming to 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda, the former site of Gusto Farm to Street. The Mexican restaurant opened on Tuesday, June 7th with a menu featuring tacos, bowls, shareable platters, margaritas and weekend brunch. Just over six months later, the restaurant has closed permanently.
Water Main Break/Sink Hole in Rockville; Repairs Ongoing
As of 6pm on Friday evening, crews continue to repair a water main break (video below) at MD-28 and Maryland Ave. Traffic is closed on Maryland Ave. between Fleet St. and E. Montgomery Ave. and on MD-28 from N. Washington St. to Monroe St. No businesses or residences are without water at this time.
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
