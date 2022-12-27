Chesterfield license office closes today
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri Department of Revenue license office is closed Tuesday, December 27.
That license office is the Chesterfield Commons office, located on East Road.Trending: One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Customers can visit four other offices. They are in St. Louis, Ballwin, Des Peres, and St. Charles. The Missouri Department of Revenue awards those offices to independent contractors.
It is currently taking bids for a new operator.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0