Chesterfield license office closes today

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri Department of Revenue license office is closed Tuesday, December 27.

That license office is the Chesterfield Commons office, located on East Road.

Customers can visit four other offices. They are in St. Louis, Ballwin, Des Peres, and St. Charles. The Missouri Department of Revenue awards those offices to independent contractors.

It is currently taking bids for a new operator.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.