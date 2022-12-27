Read full article on original website
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
erienewsnow.com
Looking for Cheap Gas? Ohio's Current Average Price is $2.99/Gallon
At a rate of nearly 59¢/gallon, Pennsylvania's gas tax is the highest in the country, beating out states like New York and California. But to avoid paying so much for gas, some Erieites have looked across the border to Ohio to find cheaper gas. According to AAA, the average...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
Forbes ‘America’s Largest Private Companies’ list includes several Pennsylvania companies
PENNSYLVNIA (WHTM) — Forbes recently released a list on Dec. 1 of ‘America’s Top Private Companies’ and 10 Pennsylvania-based companies made the cut! The list that was compiled by Forbes is comprised of 246 private American companies – the following list is the Pa.- based companies that made the cut, their placement, annual revenue, and […]
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-registration reward expires at midnight New Year’s Eve
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can receive a $200 sign-up deal by...
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
Some ranges sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot recalled
Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's are being recalled.
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Amtrak’s trains connecting Pa. stops to New York have major upgrades underway
Amtrak connecting Pa. stops like Pittsburgh to New York will receive some mega upgrades to its trains coming soon. Well, soonish. The upgrades will come in the next few years and reportedly “will transform the travel experience.”. The effort is called Amtrak Airo. It’ll introduce a new train with...
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania
When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes
Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
