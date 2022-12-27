ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Forbes ‘America’s Largest Private Companies’ list includes several Pennsylvania companies

PENNSYLVNIA (WHTM) — Forbes recently released a list on Dec. 1 of ‘America’s Top Private Companies’ and 10 Pennsylvania-based companies made the cut! The list that was compiled by Forbes is comprised of 246 private American companies – the following list is the Pa.- based companies that made the cut, their placement, annual revenue, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tribune-Review

Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Pennsylvania

When you think about the weather in Pennsylvania, your mind probably goes to snow. After all, the Keystone State is known for its humid continental climate and for receiving over 100 inches of snow in some areas. However, which areas? This complete guide will walk you through the snowiest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes

Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

