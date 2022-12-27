Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Sports Betting: Launch date confirmed for Sportsbooks
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the launch date for sports gambling in Ohio The bills have already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, and all that is left is to establish the regulatory framework before the January 2023 deadline. The first five sportsbooks have been granted licenses in Ohio, and these will be PointsBet, Caesars Sportsbook, bet365, SuperBook and BetFred. FanDuel Ohio Pre Launch Offer More on Ohio Sports Betting Ohio Sports Betting: Current SituationOhio Sports Betting FAQsOhio Sports Betting SitesLatest Ohio Sports Betting NewsHistory of Ohio Sports BettingOhio Sports teams to bet on Ohio Sports Betting:...
What Ohio’s midnight sports betting launch will look like at casinos
“As soon as we do the countdown at midnight, we are headed straight over to the sportsbook, to place our first wager,” said Amy Ankerson, the senior vice president and general manager at Scioto Downs.
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos
Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Getting up to speed ahead of Ohio’s sports betting launch
The moment that sports fans have been waiting for years to arrive is nearly here -- sports betting is days away from being legal in the Buckeye State.
Maryland fines BetMGM for allegedly taking early online sports bets
BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports wagers early without authorization.
Online Sports Wagering: Louisiana’s other big sport
Louisiana sports betting on the Sugar Bowl promises to be big. When Alabama and Kansas State kickoff in the Sugar Bowl tomorrow the action on the field will be nothing compared to the action taking place in online wagering.
Comments / 0