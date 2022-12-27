The NBA trade market has continued to heat up in recent weeks, and right now, it’s looking like one of the top names on the market is Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers have been labeled the frontrunner for his services, but it looks like they will have some competition in their efforts to acquire him, with the Miami Heat being one other team known to be interested in Bogdanovic.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO