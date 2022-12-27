Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
Police in Newport News investigating early morning shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was left in critical condition after being shot early on New Year's Eve in Newport News. According to a department spokesperson, police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Once on scene, officers found an adult male victim with from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital for treatment.
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Norfolk early Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Norfolk police investigate triple shooting on E. 25th Street
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Norfolk Friday evening. The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 25th Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Dept. NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of...
Portsmouth police host neighborhood walks following recent homicides
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is stepping up its efforts to connect with the community after a deadly two weeks. During that time, 13News Now has reported half a dozen homicides in the city. After a homicide in the city, officers with PPD out on R.E.S.E.T. walks....
Norfolk police investigate stabbing near Janaf Shopping Center
NORFOLK, Va. — A person was stabbed Friday morning in Norfolk, according to police. Police got a call about the stabbing, which happened in the Janaf Shopping Center outside the Walmart in the 1100 block of North Military Highway at 6:18 a.m. According to dispatch, one person was taken...
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
Another teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Another teenager has been charged and arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide, according to Portsmouth Police
Vehicle crashes into bookstore in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. It happened at Smith Discount Books in the 5200 block of Providence Road at around 7:45 p.m. According to a spokesperson, two people injured in the crash. One...
Woman stabbed on Bethlehem Street in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed in Suffolk Thursday night. The Suffolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street just before 8 p.m. The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said her injuries are serious...
2 shot while walking down street in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male hurt Friday. According to a news release, officers got a call to respond to the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road at 1:09 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man...
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
13newsnow.com
2 shot while walking on sidewalk overnight in Hampton, police say
At this time, there isn't yet any suspect information or motive for whoever pulled the trigger. If you know anything, call police.
20-year-old man dies after Portsmouth shooting
Around 1 a.m., Portsmouth officers responded to the 600 block of Washington Street for a report of gunshots fired.
Family of York County party bus crash victims calls for charges
A funeral is set for Friday for two victims of this month's crash involving a party bus and tractor-trailer on I-64 in York County.
Hampton man accused in Christmas Eve domestic assault incident turns himself in to police
A man wanted in connection with a domestic assault in Hampton has turned himself in to authorities.
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.
Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton
Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.
