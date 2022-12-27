NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was left in critical condition after being shot early on New Year's Eve in Newport News. According to a department spokesperson, police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Once on scene, officers found an adult male victim with from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital for treatment.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO