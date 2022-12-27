ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police in Newport News investigating early morning shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was left in critical condition after being shot early on New Year's Eve in Newport News. According to a department spokesperson, police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Once on scene, officers found an adult male victim with from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital for treatment.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Vehicle crashes into bookstore in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. It happened at Smith Discount Books in the 5200 block of Providence Road at around 7:45 p.m. According to a spokesperson, two people injured in the crash. One...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Woman stabbed on Bethlehem Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed in Suffolk Thursday night. The Suffolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street just before 8 p.m. The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said her injuries are serious...
SUFFOLK, VA
