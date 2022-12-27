Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo ringing in 2023 with downtown New Year's Fest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the new year two short days away, Kalamazoo is gearing up to ring in 2023 with a downtown bash. New Year's Fest is a celebration showcasing performing arts in downtown Kalamazoo on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight. "It is a combination of...
WWMT
Beach balls and fireworks: South Haven to celebrate New Year's with downtown bash
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Celebrate the start of a new year in downtown South Haven!. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown South Haven is anticipated to close the streets for their New Year's Eve celebration. Attendees can partake in various events, stop by warming stations, enjoy local restaurants, and...
WWMT
Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
WWMT
An 'immeasurable' impact: West Michigan catholic leaders reflect on Pope Benedict XVI
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI contribution's to the Catholic Church and service to the world has been "immeasurable" Bishop Paul Bradley, the 4th Bishop of Diocese of Kalamazoo, said in a statement released after the former pontiff died Saturday. Pope Benedict Emeritus Benedict XVI, a German theologian...
WWMT
$5,000 reward being offered for information on missing Portage mother Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Friday in finding Heather Kelley, a missing Portage mother of eight. Evidence suggest Kelley may be a victim of a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office. Investigation: Sheriff suspects foul play in case of...
WWMT
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
WWMT
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
WWMT
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
WWMT
Search underway for suspects involved in string of Grand Rapids burglaries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for three men involved in six attempted and successful burglaries that started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a liquor store, and another was a cannabis business, according to police. Grand...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
WWMT
News Channel 3 newscasts for New Year's weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we head into another holiday weekend, News Channel 3 will still be bringing you the sports, news, and weather. On Friday, CBS Sports will present live coverage of college football on News Channel 3. Kellogg is a sponsor of the "Tony the Tiger" Sun Bowl....
WWMT
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Parchment man arrested for threatening relative with a gun
PARCHMENT, Mich. — A 34-year-old Parchment man faces charges after he threatened his relative with a gun Wednesday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Water main break: closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway. The incident happened at a home on Haymac Drive when the victim called...
WWMT
Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway
PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
WWMT
KPS employee fired for sending $91K to outside organization without approval, board says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools District Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, Jim English, was fired effective immediately, according to KPS board members. Board members met for hours behind closed doors to discuss the situation during a Wednesday night meeting, voting unanimously on the firing. Kalamazoo Public...
WWMT
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
WWMT
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
WWMT
Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
WWMT
Three injured in Cass County crash
Three people are recovering after a crash on U-S 12 and Reum Street in Cass County. It happened Thursday just after 9:30 a.m. Police say an 87-year-old Niles woman did not yield and pulled out in front of an ambulance driving westbound on 12. The driver of the ambulance attempted...
Comments / 0