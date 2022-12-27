Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practicing Friday
MacKinnon (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey on Friday, Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan reports. MacKinnon has been out of action since Dec. 5, and this was the first time he joined his teammates at practice since the injury. MacKinnon looked fast during practice and could be back in the lineup shortly. He has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nets power-play tally
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Chychrun went 10 games without a goal, but he still had 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old's tally in the second period Thursday tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman continues to do all that's asked of him with four tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances this season. If he's still on the waiver wire, he should be scooped up in anticipation of him eventually being traded to a contender.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Suffers lower-body injury
Letang sustained a lower-body injury Wednesday and is still being evaluated, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports Thursday. Letang has underwhelmed offensively since returning from his stroke with just four points in his last eight contests, with three of those helpers coming with the man advantage. Still, Letang remains the Penguins' No. 1 blueliner and his potential absence would be even more impactful with Jeff Petry (upper body) still sidelined. Coach Mike Sullivan didn't offer a specific update in regard to timeline, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of Friday's clash with the Devils.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 20th for sixth straight season
Point scored a goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his 20th of the season. He wired a low shot that deflected off Igor Shesterkin's blocker at 5:32 of the third period. Point is riding a three-game, four-goal streak and has 35 points in 34 games overall. He continues to sit third in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (51) and Steven Stamkos (39). It's the sixth consecutive season that Point has hit the 20-goal mark.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Shifts to LTIR
Palat (groin) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This move doesn't affect Palat's return timeline -- it just allows the Devils a bit more flexibility with the salary cap. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week and is likely to return sometime in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Tyler Danish: Inks MiLB deal
Danish signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Danish spent the 2022 campaign in Boston and was released in October after he posted a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 40.1 innings. The Yankees will be looking for a bounce-back season from the 28-year-old in 2023.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
