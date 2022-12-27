ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Cats, Dogs Killed In Christmas Day Mobile Home Fire In Maryland, Officials Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrGjG_0jvhxmjl00
The fire killed several cats and dogs Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

Several family pets were killed in a fast-moving fire that left a couple displaced on Christmas Day in Maryland, officials say.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, first responders from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company in Wicomico County were called to a mobile home on Skylar Drive, when a neighbor reported that a fire had broken out.

First responders say that upon arrival, they were met with a living room fire that broke out after an electric receptacle failed and sparked the blaze.

It took a team of 20 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, but during the subsequent investigation, they found that two dogs and three cats had perished in the fire, which caused approximately $40,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say that the displaced couple is being assisted by friends and family following the fire, which caused extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the mobile home.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
Daily Voice

Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'

An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection. The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon. Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with...
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation

A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
BEL AIR, MD
Daily Voice

These Popular NJ Restaurants Closed In 2022

New Jerseyans will be entering a new year without some of their longtime favorite restaurants.The establishments were more than just places to grab a bite. They were the go-to spot for every family occasion where patrons became close with the management and wait staff.They provided a taste of child…
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Stolen Car Found After Traffic Stop On Route 9 In Cortlandt: Police

A Hudson Valley man is charged with driving a stolen vehicle after he was caught during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester, police said. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 12:30 p.m., police in Cortlandt were told by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center that a stolen vehicle was in the area. Soon, it was located on Route 9 and stopped, according to state police.
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy