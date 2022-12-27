Cats, Dogs Killed In Christmas Day Mobile Home Fire In Maryland, Officials Say

The fire killed several cats and dogs Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

Several family pets were killed in a fast-moving fire that left a couple displaced on Christmas Day in Maryland, officials say.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, first responders from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company in Wicomico County were called to a mobile home on Skylar Drive, when a neighbor reported that a fire had broken out.

First responders say that upon arrival, they were met with a living room fire that broke out after an electric receptacle failed and sparked the blaze.

It took a team of 20 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the flames under control, but during the subsequent investigation, they found that two dogs and three cats had perished in the fire, which caused approximately $40,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say that the displaced couple is being assisted by friends and family following the fire, which caused extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the mobile home.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.