KATU.com
Police arrest 16-year-old after eluding multiple traffic stops in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and eluded police. Officers were called to the area of Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m. and police say the vehicle had previously eluded a traffic stop.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gunpoint robbery, car chase in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint and leading police on a chase back in January 2022 was sentenced to five years in prison. JJ Ben, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery with a firearm and felony attempt to elude. According to...
KATU.com
Man arrested in attempted Christmas Eve mail carrier murder, police say
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The suspect who attempted to shoot and kill a mail carrier on Christmas Eve has been arrested, says the Lake Oswego Police Department. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, has been apprehended by authorities. On December 24 at around 12:40 p.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded to...
KATU.com
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
KATU.com
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
KATU.com
MultCo Sheriff's Office destroys over 200 guns used in crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office announced that it had destroyed over 200 guns with the aim of addressing gun violence and safer communities. 286 firearms were destroyed in the initiative. These firearms had been used in criminal cases, such as shootings, robberies, and domestic...
KATU.com
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
KATU.com
Man shot answering door in SE Portland, police seek pickup linked to shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot several times after answering a knock at the door in Southeast Portland last Thursday, and police are asking for help finding a pickup truck linked to the shooting. The shooting took place at about 4 p.m. on December 22 in the 5200...
KATU.com
Man wounded in Gresham shooting
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
KATU.com
Two people in the hospital after shooting at rural Benton County, Oregon property
BLODGETT, Ore. — Two people are in the hospital after reports of a shooting at a rural Benton County property, and investigators are working to piece together what led up to the gunfire. A man called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at about 5:15 a.m. to report he’d been...
KATU.com
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with...
KATU.com
New tools to combat fentanyl crisis in Clark County as overdoses on the rise
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Agencies across the Pacific Northwest tackled several large-scale fentanyl busts in the last week, including thousands of pills seized in Salem. Now staff with the Clark County Sheriff's Office tell KATU they see this as a top priority going into the new year. In 2022, Clark...
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
KATU.com
Man wounded in North Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting near North Portland's Dawson Park that wounded a man. It happened Wednesday a little after 8 p.m. Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. He took himself to the hospital. CRIME MAP | Check in on crime in your area...
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
KATU.com
Multnomah County's first woman to serve as sheriff to be sworn in Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is set to swear in its first female sheriff next Wednesday. Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell was elected by voters in May. She currently serves as undersheriff and will be replacing outgoing Sheriff Mike Reese, who is leaving the position due to term limits. O’Donnell...
