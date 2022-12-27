ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

KATU.com

Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

MultCo Sheriff's Office destroys over 200 guns used in crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office announced that it had destroyed over 200 guns with the aim of addressing gun violence and safer communities. 286 firearms were destroyed in the initiative. These firearms had been used in criminal cases, such as shootings, robberies, and domestic...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting near North Portland's Dawson Park that wounded a man. It happened Wednesday a little after 8 p.m. Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. He took himself to the hospital. CRIME MAP | Check in on crime in your area...
PORTLAND, OR

