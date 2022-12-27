ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Crash north of Midland leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of attacking son-in-law with pipe

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on December 21 after investigators said he attacked another man. 67-year-old Rosalio Tavares Flores has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  When questioned, investigators said Flores told them he attacked his son-in-law because he was not welcome in the house and had been warned […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

2 Odessa road projects set to start Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas — Drivers in Odessa will have two road reconstruction projects to keep in mind starting Jan. 3. That day, contractors will begin reconstruction of Tanglewood Lane, between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street. This will also include the installation of a new water main. Traffic will be reduced...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th. When they got to the scene, they...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers.  Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.  Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department investigating murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Schuyler Wight recently discovered nine leaking wells on his property in Pecos County.
cbs7.com

Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property.  According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
