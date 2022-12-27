Read full article on original website
DPS identifies drivers in deadly Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Midland County Thursday night. According to DPS, around 6:31 p.m., Marco Antonio Vallejo, 52, of El Paso, was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck with a trailer south on SH-158. David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was...
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
Odessa man accused of attacking son-in-law with pipe
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on December 21 after investigators said he attacked another man. 67-year-old Rosalio Tavares Flores has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. When questioned, investigators said Flores told them he attacked his son-in-law because he was not welcome in the house and had been warned […]
2 Odessa road projects set to start Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas — Drivers in Odessa will have two road reconstruction projects to keep in mind starting Jan. 3. That day, contractors will begin reconstruction of Tanglewood Lane, between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street. This will also include the installation of a new water main. Traffic will be reduced...
A slew of road projects coming to Odessa: Here’s what drivers need to know
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A slew of new road projects for the City of Odessa will soon be underway. They’ll all be starting January 3, when folks head back to work and school following an extended holiday break. Here is what you need to know as you plan your commute. Faudree Road The first phase of […]
A conversation with retiring Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 28 years as Justice of the Peace in Ector County, Eddie Spivey is retiring. Spivey was the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, he went into public service in 1994 after over 20 years in the oil and gas industry. A long-time Odessa local,...
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
OPD investigating deadly shooting on E 36th
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to an OPD spokesperson, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of E 36th. When they got to the scene, they...
OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers. Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000. Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
Odessa Police Department investigating murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
Man accused of damaging in-laws’ home while searching for estranged wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on Christmas Day after he allegedly damaged a home while searching for his estranged wife. Arturo Vizcaino, 27, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit on December 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department said they saw a truck pulling […]
Suspected drunk driver hits parked cars before crashing into tree, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a series of crashes. Alex Gaona Soto Jr., 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, elevated to a felony because of at least two prior drunk driving conviction, as well as […]
Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over the past month there have been 28 reported car break-ins with the Midland Police Department. MPD urges residents to not leave cars on and unattended. Watch below for more.
Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
