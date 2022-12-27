Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department
KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KSNB Local4
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Central City man on drug and weapons charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central City man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday morning. According to Grand Island Police, officers observed a silver Impala westbound on W 16th and N Sycamore around 1:30 a.m. The vehicle had expired registration and was pulled over. GIPD said...
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
NebraskaTV
Church window vandalized in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
Kearney woman sentenced to prison for selling meth
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Young to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After serving her sentence, Young will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident
NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
Kearney Hub
Hall County woman dies after crash north of Grand Island
A Hall County woman died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash north of Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Elaine Bishop, 82, died after a wreck that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road. Bishop was westbound on Chapman...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney woman sentenced to over four years in prison on meth-related charge
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A woman from Kearney received 4 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 53-year-old Tammie Young, of Kearney, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Young will serve 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will be placed on supervised release for three years after she finishes her initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
KSNB Local4
One seriously injured in semi crash near Odessa
ODESSA, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol says a crash involving two semis ended with one person heading to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:35 a.m. when an eastbound semi rear-ended another semi on I-80 near mile marker 262. The semi to the rear then jackknifed into the ditch.
KSNB Local4
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help. For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.
klkntv.com
Nebraska homeless shelter says 80 people were displaced when water pipe burst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A water pipe burst at a homeless shelter in Hastings on Sunday, leaving 80 guests displaced. Officials say they had no choice but to evacuate Crossroads Mission Avenue around midnight, as water was spraying on an electric panel, causing a fire hazard. Everyone has since...
KSNB Local4
New death from COVID-19 reported by South Heartland Health
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever, reported another COVID-19 death and wastewater levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remain very high. Rising influenza cases doubled over a two-week reporting period in the four-county health district. Bever said the death occurred within...
KSNB Local4
‘Crafternoon’ takes over Hastings Museum
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Families came together at the Hastings Museum on Thursday, for the 5th ever “Crafternoon” event. The event is put on by the museum, as a way for families to discover arts and crafts together, as well as get rid of extra crafts that weren’t used during the year.
KSNB Local4
Hy-Vee to offer free Vitamin D screenings
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee recently announced its dietitians will be providing free Vitamin D screenings at 60 locations across their region, for the month of January. The Kearney Hy-Vee is one of the stores on the list. Those who go to be screened will do so via finger prick.
