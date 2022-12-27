A man wanted on a bench warrant was recently arrested for the charge and on a count of aggravated assault after he allegedly choked a woman during a dispute. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, on December 20, an officer responded to a residence on Cecil Way in Douglas after being informed of a possible assault. When the officer arrived, she was told that the suspect, 56-year-old Willie Thames of Douglas, was walking down the street away from his residence.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO