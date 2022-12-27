Read full article on original website
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Shifts to LTIR
Palat (groin) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This move doesn't affect Palat's return timeline -- it just allows the Devils a bit more flexibility with the salary cap. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week and is likely to return sometime in mid-January.
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 20th for sixth straight season
Point scored a goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his 20th of the season. He wired a low shot that deflected off Igor Shesterkin's blocker at 5:32 of the third period. Point is riding a three-game, four-goal streak and has 35 points in 34 games overall. He continues to sit third in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (51) and Steven Stamkos (39). It's the sixth consecutive season that Point has hit the 20-goal mark.
3 Bruins-Sabres takeaways: It’s on to the Winter Classic
Here's what we learned as the Bruins turn their attention to Fenway for their Winter Classic preparations. Jim Montgomery hardly had to remind his team to maintain their focus Saturday’s matinee against the Buffalo Sabres, Boston’s final tilt before its Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Suffers lower-body injury
Letang sustained a lower-body injury Wednesday and is still being evaluated, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports Thursday. Letang has underwhelmed offensively since returning from his stroke with just four points in his last eight contests, with three of those helpers coming with the man advantage. Still, Letang remains the Penguins' No. 1 blueliner and his potential absence would be even more impactful with Jeff Petry (upper body) still sidelined. Coach Mike Sullivan didn't offer a specific update in regard to timeline, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of Friday's clash with the Devils.
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light, and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
Cubs' P.J. Higgins: Designated for assignment
Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago announced the signing of veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart on Thursday, and Higgins was DFA'd to make room on the roster. Higgins appeared in 74 games during 2022 and had a .229/.310/.383 slash line with six home runs and 30 RBI.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Done for season
Gregory (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. That now makes 21 Broncos placed on injured reserve to start the season, easily the most in the NFL. The 29-year-old played in just six games this season as Gregory also was placed on injured reserve earlier this year after undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus. He ends the 2022 season with just two sacks and 19 total sacks, hardly figures expected after joining the franchise on a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Backfield at full health
Swift's teammate Jamaal Williams is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Chicago. Williams missed the final quarter of last week's loss to Carolina with a leg injury and Swift wound up logging his second-highest share of offensive snaps all season. However, Williams may have been held out for precautionary reasons since Detroit was down multiple scores at the time, and he subsequently did not need to miss any practice time this week. While Williams' absence would have positioned Swift as a strong candidate for a heavy role against a weak Bears defense, his presence could mean more of the same for Swift, whose touch count has fluctuated all season.
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
