kslnewsradio.com

Southwest continues to cancel flights, leaving thousands stranded

SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines is still canceling flights even after the major winter storms have passed. Operating system issues and a lack of cooperation with other airlines are largely to blame. “One of the most difficult things with Southwest is that there are no baggage agreements, [and]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Stormy weather will bring in the New Year for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another heavy storm will be hitting Utah’s mountains Friday. Forecasters expect the storm to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasted that accumulating snow will fall on all Utah mountains and the Wasatch back. Ski resorts are expecting three to four feet...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

One person hospitalized following collision between snowplow and semi

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run collision between a snowplow and a semi late Friday night sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency officials in Morgan County. According to a Facebook posting by Morgan County Fire, the incident occurred just before midnight. It happened on Highway 84...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Alpine Loop re-open after car slides off road into stream

PROVO, UTAH — Officials have re-opened SR-92/ Alpine Loop Rd. after a Volkswagen Atlas lost control and slid off the road. The vehicle ended up in a stream about 10 feet down an embankment. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
ALPINE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Some Ute fans opting to drive to Rose Bowl amid Southwest woes

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans traveling Southwest to the cheer on the Utes at the Rose Bowl may be in trouble. Southwest canceled thousands of flights this week and the airline continues to struggle getting people to their destinations. KTLA reported that most Southwest flights were listed as canceled or delayed at LAX earlier this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gas prices will continue to drop in 2023, according to price watchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas price watchers at GasBuddy predict that next year’s pain at the pump will subside a bit. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the global market for fossil fuels and crude oil over the last year. The U.S. and European Union placed sanctions on Russia that forced crude oil prices to go up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A beautiful waterwise garden in the backyard

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time to escape into a beautiful backyard garden. A couple weeks ago, Maria and Taun toured Andrea Simondi’s waterwise garden in Spanish Fork, Utah. Andrea has interest in waterwise gardening, so she has her own right in her backyard. Her waterwise garden is massive and has a wide variety of plants and vegetables.
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How to improve your relationships in the New Year

SALT LAKE CITY — As the New Year approaches, you may find yourself deciding what resolutions you’ll make. If you’re looking to improve your relationships in 2023, David Schramm, Utah State University Extension family life specialist, has four tips to help you become a better partner or spouse.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

