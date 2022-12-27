Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Southwest continues to cancel flights, leaving thousands stranded
SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines is still canceling flights even after the major winter storms have passed. Operating system issues and a lack of cooperation with other airlines are largely to blame. “One of the most difficult things with Southwest is that there are no baggage agreements, [and]...
kslnewsradio.com
Stormy weather will bring in the New Year for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another heavy storm will be hitting Utah’s mountains Friday. Forecasters expect the storm to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasted that accumulating snow will fall on all Utah mountains and the Wasatch back. Ski resorts are expecting three to four feet...
kslnewsradio.com
One person hospitalized following collision between snowplow and semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run collision between a snowplow and a semi late Friday night sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency officials in Morgan County. According to a Facebook posting by Morgan County Fire, the incident occurred just before midnight. It happened on Highway 84...
kslnewsradio.com
Alpine Loop re-open after car slides off road into stream
PROVO, UTAH — Officials have re-opened SR-92/ Alpine Loop Rd. after a Volkswagen Atlas lost control and slid off the road. The vehicle ended up in a stream about 10 feet down an embankment. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
kslnewsradio.com
Some Ute fans opting to drive to Rose Bowl amid Southwest woes
SALT LAKE CITY — Fans traveling Southwest to the cheer on the Utes at the Rose Bowl may be in trouble. Southwest canceled thousands of flights this week and the airline continues to struggle getting people to their destinations. KTLA reported that most Southwest flights were listed as canceled or delayed at LAX earlier this week.
kslnewsradio.com
Gas prices will continue to drop in 2023, according to price watchers
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas price watchers at GasBuddy predict that next year’s pain at the pump will subside a bit. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the global market for fossil fuels and crude oil over the last year. The U.S. and European Union placed sanctions on Russia that forced crude oil prices to go up.
kslnewsradio.com
Mountain View Corridor at 4100 South remains closed after fatal three-car crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead and others are injured after a three-car crash in West Valley on Mountain View Corridor. In a tweet, the West Valley City Police Department said the crash happened on 4100 South Mountain View Corridor. Police advised drivers to avoid the...
kslnewsradio.com
A beautiful waterwise garden in the backyard
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time to escape into a beautiful backyard garden. A couple weeks ago, Maria and Taun toured Andrea Simondi’s waterwise garden in Spanish Fork, Utah. Andrea has interest in waterwise gardening, so she has her own right in her backyard. Her waterwise garden is massive and has a wide variety of plants and vegetables.
kslnewsradio.com
If you’re driving to the Rose Bowl, Saturday may be the day to do it
SALT LAKE CITY — For fans driving to Southern California for Monday’s Rose Bowl between Utah and Penn State, Saturday may be the day to do it without the stress of the weather. A winter storm is expected to impact parts of Utah through Monday morning. KSL NewsRadio’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD investigating a suspicious incident surrounding a person in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident this morning. A hospital called Salt Lake City Police Department late Thursday night requesting a welfare check after a person was brought in with critical head injuries. According to SLCPD Public Information Officer, Brent Weisberg, the...
kslnewsradio.com
WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
kslnewsradio.com
How to improve your relationships in the New Year
SALT LAKE CITY — As the New Year approaches, you may find yourself deciding what resolutions you’ll make. If you’re looking to improve your relationships in 2023, David Schramm, Utah State University Extension family life specialist, has four tips to help you become a better partner or spouse.
