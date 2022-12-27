ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Katie Nolan announces engagement to comedian Dan Soder

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw6Ci_0jvhx2Pi00

Congratulations are in order for Katie Nolan.

The sports media personality announced her engagement to comedian Dan Soder during a Friday appearance on “The GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr.

Nolan, who currently serves as a baseball analyst on Apple TV+, was all smiles while showing off her new diamond ring in the camera after Golic asked, “Do we get to talk about the thing?”

As Nolan flashed her engagement ring, she said, “What thing? … What could you possibly mean?”

Golic, meanwhile, was cheering and pumping his arms in the air.

@katienolan with a surprise life update 👀 pic.twitter.com/1xdBvN3o4B

— GoJo Show (@GoJoShow) December 23, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQIXf_0jvhx2Pi00
Katie Nolan announces her engagement to comedian Dan Soder during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. on Dec. 23, 2022.
Twitter/'GoJo Show'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxHm9_0jvhx2Pi00
Katie Nolan announces her engagement to comedian Dan Soder during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. on Dec. 23, 2022.
Twitter/'GoJo Show'

Nolan and Soder have been together since at least October 2020 . They celebrated their anniversary in October, according to an Instagram post she shared at the time. It’s unclear how the couple met.

In April, Apple TV+ announced that Nolan would join its new “Friday Night Baseball” programming as an analyst. She announced her exit from ESPN in September 2021 after joining the network in 2017.

Nolan hosted a number of shows on ESPN, including a podcast titled, “Sports?”, as well as the TV show, “Always Late,” which aired on ESPN+ and later ESPN2. She re-signed with ESPN in 2020 , though “Always Late” was canceled a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wbLU_0jvhx2Pi00
(L-R) Cliff Floyd, Katie Nolan and Stephen Nelson for “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ in May 2022.
Instagram/Katie Nolan

Prior to joining ESPN, Nolan hosted “Garbage Time with Katie Nolan” on Fox Sports.

Soder recently finished a comedy tour that ran from July until Dec. 17. The comedian plans to tour again in 2023.

Soder also stars in the Showtime series “Billions,” and has previously made appearances on “Always Late” and “Garbage Time” with Nolan.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement

A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Reality Tea

Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
The Independent

Howard Stern weighs in on Amy Robach and TJ Holmes relationship rumours

Howard Stern has weighed in on affair rumours between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.Robach and Holmes were reportedly off air amid rumours of a relationship between the two GMA3 anchors.On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call. Rumours that Holmes and Robach were romantically linked surfaced last week when the Daily Mail released several photos of the co-anchors together. Sources told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes reportedly parted from wife Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation

They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.
FLORIDA STATE
The Blade

Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement. During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy