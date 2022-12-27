Katie Nolan announces engagement to comedian Dan Soder

Congratulations are in order for Katie Nolan.

The sports media personality announced her engagement to comedian Dan Soder during a Friday appearance on “The GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr.

Nolan, who currently serves as a baseball analyst on Apple TV+, was all smiles while showing off her new diamond ring in the camera after Golic asked, “Do we get to talk about the thing?”

As Nolan flashed her engagement ring, she said, “What thing? … What could you possibly mean?”

Golic, meanwhile, was cheering and pumping his arms in the air.

Katie Nolan announces her engagement to comedian Dan Soder during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. on Dec. 23, 2022. Twitter/'GoJo Show'

Nolan and Soder have been together since at least October 2020 . They celebrated their anniversary in October, according to an Instagram post she shared at the time. It’s unclear how the couple met.

In April, Apple TV+ announced that Nolan would join its new “Friday Night Baseball” programming as an analyst. She announced her exit from ESPN in September 2021 after joining the network in 2017.

Nolan hosted a number of shows on ESPN, including a podcast titled, “Sports?”, as well as the TV show, “Always Late,” which aired on ESPN+ and later ESPN2. She re-signed with ESPN in 2020 , though “Always Late” was canceled a year later.

(L-R) Cliff Floyd, Katie Nolan and Stephen Nelson for “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ in May 2022. Instagram/Katie Nolan

Prior to joining ESPN, Nolan hosted “Garbage Time with Katie Nolan” on Fox Sports.

Soder recently finished a comedy tour that ran from July until Dec. 17. The comedian plans to tour again in 2023.

Soder also stars in the Showtime series “Billions,” and has previously made appearances on “Always Late” and “Garbage Time” with Nolan.