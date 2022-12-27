ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Shore News Network

New Jerseyans win over $1,000,000 in Pick 4 drawing

A new state record for the largest cumulative jackpot in the history of the state’s Pick 4 lottery has been set. According to the New Jersey Lottery, Pick-4 players in the state won over $1 million in a single day for the first time ever. “The winning numbers for the evening drawing on December 28th were 1, 9, 5, and 6, awarding the majority of the $1,023,210 in prizes won yesterday,” the lottery commission said. “This significant payout is the result of the game change that took place on November 14, 2022, which made it possible for players to win The post New Jerseyans win over $1,000,000 in Pick 4 drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey

WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALLINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K+

There were three Mega Millions players with winning tickets in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to state Lottery officials. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County ($20,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Hudson County

GUTTENBERG, NJ – While there were no winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, one person in Hudson County matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawing. That lucky winner of the third-tier prize will win $50,000 before taxes. The ticket was sold at The Galaxy Drug Store, 7000 Boulevard East, Guttenberg in Hudson County. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, December 28, drawing were: 26, 32, 38, 45, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 2X. There were 22,797 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $117,988 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $246,000,000 for the Saturday, The post Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Hudson County appeared first on Shore News Network.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Claims $3M New York Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

A man has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize. Hector Martinez, of Rochester, won the prize from the lottery's Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Dec. 27. He received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
Shore News Network

$32,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK, NY – It was an excellent way to wind down from holiday celebrations for one lucky winner in the New York Lottery’s evening drawing on Monday. The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 26 Take Five drawing. The ticket, worth $32,401, was purchased at Bhela located at 105-15 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the NY Lottery said. “TAKE The post $32,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Jamaica, Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Exploring the Stacy-Trent Hotel

Throughout the 20th century, the City of Trenton was booming with industry and excitement. With a thriving manufacturing hub and bustling downtown, Trenton was the place to be. The Stacy-Trent Hotel embodied this portion of Trenton’s past in many ways. The Trenton City Museum recently released an expansive collection of literature and resources exploring the Stacy-Trent and what its presence meant for the Capital City. Additional details regarding this new collection are available here: Ellarslie – Exhibits. In light of this exciting new exhibit, let’s explore the legacy of the iconic Stacy-Trent Hotel.
TRENTON, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Free Events for January 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
greaterlongisland.com

Texas woman buys scratch-off ticket in Farmingdale, wins $1 million

A Texas woman has claimed claimed a top prize on the New York Lottery’s $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game. Debrorah Fletcher purchased her lucky ticket at Bar Jay Cards, located at 3 Northwest Dr. Suite 10 in Farmingdale. Earlier this month, she received a single, lump sum payment of $651,000 after required tax withholdings.
FARMINGDALE, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
abc27 News

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
