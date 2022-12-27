Read full article on original website
Related
Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Hudson County
GUTTENBERG, NJ – While there were no winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, one person in Hudson County matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawing. That lucky winner of the third-tier prize will win $50,000 before taxes. The ticket was sold at The Galaxy Drug Store, 7000 Boulevard East, Guttenberg in Hudson County. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, December 28, drawing were: 26, 32, 38, 45, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 2X. There were 22,797 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $117,988 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $246,000,000 for the Saturday, The post Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Hudson County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
Horror Sideshow Flea Market brings Winter Bazaar to Edison, NJ
Coming off of a huge turnout for their holiday show, the Horror Sideshow Flea Market is back with its “Winter Bazaar” on February 25, 2023, at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ. The holiday flea market that took place on Dec. 17 was the...
Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
News 12
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Police evacuated dozens of people from a Morris County shopping center on Saturday. Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Newly opened, massive New Jersey go-kart track offering special hours for New Year’s Eve
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Want to ring in 2023 on the “world’s largest” go-kart track? Supercharged Entertainment, New Jersey’s newly opened massive indoor racing course, will be open when the clock strikes 12. Open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and offering full operating hours...
Police: Bank robbed at Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall Holmdel; suspect at large
The robbery happened at the Valley National Bank at the Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall.
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
Shore News Network
