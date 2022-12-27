ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey

WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALLINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Hudson County

GUTTENBERG, NJ – While there were no winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, one person in Hudson County matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawing. That lucky winner of the third-tier prize will win $50,000 before taxes. The ticket was sold at The Galaxy Drug Store, 7000 Boulevard East, Guttenberg in Hudson County. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, December 28, drawing were: 26, 32, 38, 45, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 01. The Power Play was 2X. There were 22,797 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $117,988 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $246,000,000 for the Saturday, The post Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Hudson County appeared first on Shore News Network.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

New Notorious B.I.G. Interactive Statue in Brooklyn Pays Tribute to the Hip Hop Great

The Notorious B.I.G.’s larger than life aura is being commemorated with an alluring statue of the hip hop legend. A nine-foot tall interactive build of the fabled rapper aptly tittled, “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” has been erected in Clumber Corner Park in DUMBO. The statue features Biggie in his trademark Coogi sweater and crown as he gazes down at the city.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $208k sold in Edison

EDISON, NJ – Christmas came early for a lucky lottery player in Edison when they hit the Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $207,912 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 22, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 05, 11, 16 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Shoprite at 779 U.S Highway 1, Edison in Middlesex County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $208k sold in Edison appeared first on Shore News Network.
EDISON, NJ
greaterlongisland.com

Texas woman buys scratch-off ticket in Farmingdale, wins $1 million

A Texas woman has claimed claimed a top prize on the New York Lottery’s $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game. Debrorah Fletcher purchased her lucky ticket at Bar Jay Cards, located at 3 Northwest Dr. Suite 10 in Farmingdale. Earlier this month, she received a single, lump sum payment of $651,000 after required tax withholdings.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot and killed inside Flatbush apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to the scene to find the boy had been shot in the back. He was taken from the apartment located at 2201 Caton Avenue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident was reported at around 8:55 pm on Friday. At this time, police have not made any arrests and no suspects have been identified. The post 17-year-old shot and killed inside Flatbush apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why

Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
