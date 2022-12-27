ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
watchthetramcarplease.com

Panoramic Motel in North Wildwood Motel Sold

After we researched public records, we found out that the Panoramic Motel had sold. The asking price was $3.4 Million. The final sale rice has not been listed as of the time of this post. The listing still says pending! See the listing here> 2101 Surf Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 | MLS 557081 | Listing Information | Long & Foster (longandfoster.com)
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

You Can Spend The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ

Yes, you read that correctly, there are Tee Pee’s for rent for only $74.00 a night. Here are the details from airbnb.com. Book on airbnb.com here> Authentic Tee Pee (PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED) – Tipis for Rent in Cape May, New Jersey, United States – Airbnb. About...
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Childhood Memories

In 2022, we called upon our listeners, readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal

Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Kohrs Brothers on Wildwood Boardwalk Demolished

The Kohr Bro on the Wildwood Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventurer Pier has been demolished. A new Kohr Bros will be built by the summer of 2023. Stay with us for updates on this story!. Back in 1919, three brothers of Swiss descent could be found going door to door...
WILDWOOD, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Venue Changes for First Night in Ocean City

Two new venues will host First Night entertainment in Ocean City on New Year’s Eve. Japanese drummers and the Harlem Wizards basketball team will perform at the Ocean City Intermediate School gym. The Brain Wash Game Shows and the Chad Juros Magic Show will be held in the Intermediate...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Bouy Washes up on Avalon New Jersey Beach

Linda Taylor found a buoy washed up on the beach at 23rd street in Avalon. The big red buoy has info on it saying it belongs to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard was notified and as of yesterday the tide was taking the buoy back out to sea. Stay with us for updates on this story.
AVALON, NJ
