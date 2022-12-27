Read full article on original website
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Favorite Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties For 2022
Earlier in the year, we took to our Facebook page and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery...
Precious Cape May Bed And Breakfasts For A Romantic Getaway
Cape May is the perfect getaway. It's close for so many, yet you feel like you are away from it all. In time for Valentine’s Day, we are publishing this article about the best bed and breakfasts in Cape May, New Jersey for a romantic getaway. Cape May is...
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
Panoramic Motel in North Wildwood Motel Sold
After we researched public records, we found out that the Panoramic Motel had sold. The asking price was $3.4 Million. The final sale rice has not been listed as of the time of this post. The listing still says pending! See the listing here> 2101 Surf Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 | MLS 557081 | Listing Information | Long & Foster (longandfoster.com)
The Best Milkshakes In Cape May County, New Jersey (Photos)
In 2022, we went in search to find the best milkshakes in Cape May County, New Jersey. Our team of industrious ice cream super sleuths included, Family, Friends and expert “Foodies.”. As always, when we dare to create a list such as this, we confess that our efforts are...
You Can Spend The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ
Yes, you read that correctly, there are Tee Pee’s for rent for only $74.00 a night. Here are the details from airbnb.com. Book on airbnb.com here> Authentic Tee Pee (PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED) – Tipis for Rent in Cape May, New Jersey, United States – Airbnb. About...
Wildwood Crest Couple Finds a Pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood
Lisa Demiduke Rippo and he husband John found a pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood. See her post below:
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Childhood Memories
In 2022, we called upon our listeners, readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
The Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, "you’re only an expert...
More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal
Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Kohrs Brothers on Wildwood Boardwalk Demolished
The Kohr Bro on the Wildwood Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventurer Pier has been demolished. A new Kohr Bros will be built by the summer of 2023. Stay with us for updates on this story!. Back in 1919, three brothers of Swiss descent could be found going door to door...
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Venue Changes for First Night in Ocean City
Two new venues will host First Night entertainment in Ocean City on New Year’s Eve. Japanese drummers and the Harlem Wizards basketball team will perform at the Ocean City Intermediate School gym. The Brain Wash Game Shows and the Chad Juros Magic Show will be held in the Intermediate...
Bouy Washes up on Avalon New Jersey Beach
Linda Taylor found a buoy washed up on the beach at 23rd street in Avalon. The big red buoy has info on it saying it belongs to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard was notified and as of yesterday the tide was taking the buoy back out to sea. Stay with us for updates on this story.
New Year’s Eve @ The Grand Hotel Cape May – Surf & Turf Dinner with 5-hour Premium Open bar.
The Grand Hotel of Cape May is our #1 choice for your New Year’s Eve destination party, 5-hour Premium Open Bar, Hors d’ Oeuvres, a sensational Served Surf & Turf Dinner, Then It’s Non-Stop Dancing and Partying All Night Long with Our Party Horn Band & Disc Jockey.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
