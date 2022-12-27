ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 Best M.2 SSDs For Expanding Your PS5 Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the best things about the PS5 is its M.2 SSD. This drive format allows Sony to deliver snappy performance on its console and high capacities in a small form factor. Like Sony's other consoles, it's also relatively simple to upgrade the SSD on your own. Several third-party manufacturers have developed their own SSDs just for the PS5, which is important because there are some specific requirements the drive has to meet. You also won't want to go super cheap, because the new drive may not perform as well as the one that's already in the PS5. You don't want to go through all that effort just for a downgrade in performance.
How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool

So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
How To Turn On Mastodon's Hidden Dark Mode

During Musk's takeover of Twitter, rival microblogging platform Mastodon gained a lot of users. On April 25, 2022, the day Twitter shook hands on Musk's $44 billion deal, the number of active users on Mastodon increased to the extent that its servers struggled to take the load. In October, the decentralized platform had about 300,000 users, skyrocketing to over 8.5 million in December 2022 (via nbcnews.com). Every time Twitter throws a new tantrum at the internet, Mastodon gets new users. For instance, after the mass layoffs at Twitter, Mastodon was bringing in more than 5,000 new users for a couple of days.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How

You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Elon Musk Says You Will Soon Be Able To Turn Off The Tweet View Counter

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk introduced a controversial change to Twitter — one that adds a visibility metric to each post on the platform. Currently being rolled out in a phased manner, Twitter users can now see the view count of each tweet. The figure appears to the left of the like and retweet buttons. The change, however, didn't sit well with everyone, despite Musk's claim that Twitter now feels more active with the view counter.
