Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Bay News 9
Kids make a quiet difference for Citrus Co. shelter animals
INVERNESS, Fla. — Pets at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness are getting some special visitors this holiday season: kids coming to read to them. Can I Read to You? is an after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, who is a third-grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School. Every other Thursday kids show up with their parents or guardians to conduct an hour-long story time for dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
villages-news.com
Alligator And Cormorant At Pond Near Rohan Recreation Center
Cormorants love to go on shore to spread their wings in order to dry off. This cormorant no doubt is looking to the top of a nearby tree to dry off on rather than anywhere near that occupied shoreline near the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This dog may look festive and cheery, but officials at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach think he’s probably a bit stressed since apparently getting lost. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. HHS workers believe the stray dog, outfitted in a green...
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was concentrating intently on finding breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Coney Island Drive-Inn
Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
A new narrative
Taylor Mitchell knows a thing or two about transformation and change. The Leesburg native has experienced it up close and personal. “I’d struggled with weight my whole life. After I had my baby in October 2018, I was in deep depression. I ‘ate my feelings’ and gained almost 100 pounds,” recalls the 2013 Leesburg High School graduate who is an officer at the Federal Corrections Complex in Coleman.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: Ringing in the New Year
How will you ring in the new year? There’s lots of options this weekend between local restaurants and events. We wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year! We’ll see you next year!. Friday. Winter Break Days at Amber Brooke Farms. When: This weekend from 10 a.m. to...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Mercedes Perry
Junior Class Vice President at Leesburg High School. My major accomplishments: I received the President’s Volunteer Service Award, I was Regional and State Twirl-Off Champion, and I have been invited to twirl with Team USA next year in England. I started my own business when: I wanted to create...
momcollective.com
Top 10 Books of 2022
I joined the Orlando Mom Collective team in July when my family and I sold our Michigan home and moved to Central Florida. I stepped into the role of Executive Assistant and took over our Book Club. It has been a true honor to read along side of all our book club moms in the last 5 months! We’d love to have you join us in 2023!
WCJB
‘It’s definitely super rewarding’: Rescue horses in search of new homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In early November, 16 starved horses were rescued in Williston, by OTTB foundation, a non profit organization from Ocala. Out of the 16 horses, 13 were healed and 3 had to be euthanized due to their conditions. “We had the veterinarians, Dr. Brent he’s put so...
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
villages-news.com
Doctors and drivers in The Villages
Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
bungalower
Amazing Acro-Cats circus returning to Orlando in January
The Amazing Acro-Cats (Website) will be returning to Orlando with their traveling troupe of trained kitties in January 2023. The Acro-Cats will be performing from January 20-23 at the Orlando Repertory Theater’s Black Box Theater at 1001 Princeton Street [GMap] in Loch Haven Park, showcasing the talents of former orphans, rescues, and strays. The show includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, playing drums and guitars, and probably doing your taxes or something.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Youth, lead the way
This month’s issue takes me down memory lane. In my 20s and 30s, I was an ambitious, determined, go-getter. I started my career in newspaper sales before discovering my true passion as a magazine salesperson. I formed meaningful, long-lasting relationships. I created opportunities for businesspeople. I learned to be...
